Joey King’s Golden Globes Dress Leaves Fans Feeling Dizzy

'The Kissing Booth' star wore an Iris Van Herpen design.

Joey King hit the red carpet at the 77th Golden Globes wearing an eye-catching dress designed by Iris Van Herpen, as reported by E! News. However, some fans were having a difficult time looking at her gown.

E! shared a photo of Joey’s dress on the entertainment network’s Instagram page, where fans shared their thoughts on the look. The 20-year-old star of The Act chatted with Live from the Red Carpet host Giuliana Rancic about the gown, which Giuliana called “a work of art.” According to Joey, she knew the garment “was the look” as soon as she put it on.

The unique dress was from Iris Van Herpen’s Fall 2019 collection. It was short with an asymmetrical hemline, and it featured a wavy black-and-white pattern. It had a high, sheer neckline covered with thin black stripes that almost looked like they were painted directly on Joey’s skin. The garment also had a wing-like cape with openings for Joey’s bare shoulders. When she moved, the wavy cape rippled and quivered.

According to Vogue, the sliced-up look of Joey’s gown was accomplished using the precise, modern technique of laser cutting, while the dress’s stripes were created using “the Japanese ink-on-water technique of suminagashi.” The gorgeous dress proved to be a hit, but some fans were having a difficult time focusing on Joey’s ensemble for too long.

“I am feeling dizzy looking at it,” read one response to E! News‘ Instagram photo of Joey’s dress.

“I feel like I’m being hypnotised by her dress,” another fan remarked.

“Wow this dress is mesmerizing looks like its moving,” wrote a third fan.

“This gave me vertigo,” read a fourth comment.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Loading...

Joey’s look also included a pair of white pointed-toe Jimmy Choo pumps with bejeweled ankle straps. She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of glittering diamond earrings by Harry Winston.

The talented young actress wore her short brunette hair parted to the side and pulled back in a low ponytail. Her beauty look included glittery silver eye shadow on her eyelids with dark gray shadow above their creases. She also wore a thick coat of black mascara on her long, full lashes. Her lip color was a matte, rose petal pink that matched the color of her blush.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The Kissing Booth actress was attending her first Golden Globes as a nominee. She earned a nod for her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu’s The Act. Her fellow nominees in the Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film category were Kaitlyn Dever for Unbelievable, Helen Mirren for Catherine the Great, Merritt Weaver for Unbelievable, and Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon.