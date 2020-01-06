‘Maxim’ Model Jenna Jenovich Shows Off Her Perfect Posterior In A Skimpy Bikini

Serbian model Jenna Jenovich, who is popular for gracing the covers of magazines like Maxim, GQ, FHM and Sports Illustrated, recently took to her Instagram page and sent temperatures through the roof with a sizzling bikini pic.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a barely-there string bikini that left little to the imagination of viewers. The racy ensemble not only allowed Jenna to put her pert derriere and long, sexy legs on full display for all to see, but she also showed off a glimpse of sideboob as she struck a pose.

For the sexy photoshoot, the model could be seen standing on a staircase next to a rock. The snap was captured against the backdrop of some trees, while the geotag showed Atlantis, Bahamas as the location. Jenna lifted her chin, left her lips slightly parted to exude seductive vibes and looked straight into the camera.

Staying true to her signature style, the stunner wore a full face of makeup. The application comprised of an ivory foundation, a red lipstick, gray eyeshadow and defined eyebrows. Finally, she wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic curls and allowed them to fall over her back and shoulders.

The hottie decided not to wear any jewelry items or accessories so as not to take the attention away from her racy ensemble.

In the caption, Jenna wrote that she is just going to throw this picture out there for everyone to see.

Within four hours of going live, the stunning picture accrued more than 15,000 likes and close to 300 comments in which fans and followers poured their hearts out and showered the brunette bombshell with compliments.

“My God, look at that booty! I love your sexiness,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look tropically gorgeous, Jenna! And your booty is naturally beautiful, just the way it is. Have a good weekend in paradise, sweetheart,” another fan chimed in.

“Damn!!! Thank you for just throwing this pic out there. *catches* Love it!” a third follower wrote.

Loading...

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s perfect figure.

“Amazing. You are an angel on Earth, Jenna. That body is flawless!”

Other fans called the stunning model “extremely hot,” “goddess” and “truly perfect.”

Apart from her many followers, some of Jenna’s fellow models also commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Khloe Terae, Arianny Celeste and Durrani Popal.