Ricky Gervais Comments Upon The Criticism He Received For Making Comical Transgender Remarks

'People like the idea of freedom of speech until they hear something they don't like,' Ricky Gervais said.

Last month, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling found herself in the middle of some backlash after she made some remarks that were deemed by some as transphobic. Rowling stood up for a woman named Maya Forstater who was fired after she made comments that went against transgender rights. As a result, Rowling got attacked on social media and comedian Ricky Gervais weighed in on the whole controversy, according to Yahoo! News.

A parody Twitter account by the name of Jarvis Dupont seemed to trivialize Rowling’s opinion on this issue, making a joking reference to Harry Potter.

“J.K. Rowling is a TERF! Speaking as a trans woman, the thought that I will no longer be welcome in a fictional school for wizards has destroyed me,” they wrote.

Gervais responded to the tweet with his own sarcastic comment.

“Those awful biological women can never understand what it must be like for you becoming a lovely lady so late in life. They take their girly privileges for granted. Winning at female sports and having their own toilets. Well, enough is enough.”

Safe to say, plenty of social media users were offended by Gervais’ remarks and weren’t afraid to let him know it. He responded by insisting he meant to harm in his comments, and was simply “playing along” with the spoof account and did not mean to speak out in anyway against transgender people.

He went on to discuss the fact that he knows that an apology will not put him back in the good graces of many people, as he finds it difficult to make jokes now without offending somebody. He feels as if it is still possible to make jokes about race of homosexuality without being racist and without being homophobic. However, it is nearly impossible to do so without being criticized for crossing a line.

“People like the idea of freedom of speech until they hear something they don’t like,” he said.

He went on to say that he’s not going to try too hard to be politically correct and that he doesn’t have any regrets in terms of this particular controversy.

He does, however, regret one particular joke he made at the Golden Globes back in 2011. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gervais recently admitted he wished he could take back a dig he made at Tim Allen when he announced he and Tom Hanks as presenters that particular year. Gervais is hosting yet again this year and fans can likely expect plenty more of his comedic levity.