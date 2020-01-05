Donald Trump Slammed On Twitter By House Foreign Affairs Committee: ‘You’re Not A Dictator’

The committee members criticized an earlier tweet from the president that he claimed served as sufficient "notice" for future actions against Iran.

As President Donald Trump continues to deal with the severe blowback from his decision to authorize a U.S. military drone strike that resulted in the death of Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani, the House Foreign Affairs Committee added to the criticism by reminding Trump via Twitter that he’s “not a dictator.”

According to The Hill, the slam was in reference to a tweet from the president early on Sunday in which he suggested would give notice to Congress of future military strikes against Iran via social media. The tweet had a mocking tone and was presumably directed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who strongly disapproved of Trump’s failure to notify Congress of the attack before it was carried out.

“These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!” Trump tweeted.

Using similar language to what the president used in his tweet, the Democrat-led Foreign Affairs Committee responded to the president’s Twitter notification of potential future military action against Iran.

“This Media Post will serve as a reminder that war powers reside in the Congress under the United States Constitution. And that you should read the War Powers Act. And that you’re not a dictator,” the committee tweeted.

Chairman Eliot Engel tweeted his own thoughts on the situation, in which he insisted that war with Iran is not in the best interests of U.S. citizens, while ripping the president for his failure to consult with Congress on the original strike that killed Soleimani.

Engel vowed that he will not support war with Iran and pledged that he would use his power on the Foreign Affairs Committee to do everything he can to prevent a war from happening.

WATCH: Rep. Eliot Engel tells Katy Tur he is not confident the president has any strategy for what might happen after an attack like this.@RepEliotEngel: "I get the feeling there is no strategy, that it is sort of the fly by the seat of your pants diplomacy." pic.twitter.com/lfdZKHFN0Q — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 3, 2020

His strong opposition to conflict in the Middle East echoes previous sentiments by several of his congressional colleagues.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sen. Bernie Sanders, with the help of Rep. Ro Khanna, introduced legislation that would allow for the blocking of any military funding for future strikes against or in Iran, unless permission was granted by Congress for such actions.

Sanders and Khanna argued that the U.S. has enough on its proverbial plate — issues like crumbling infrastructure and climate change — without having to worry about fighting and funding a new Middle East conflict that would likely cost the government trillions of dollars.