‘RHONJ’ Star Margaret Josephs Says She Could Change Her Mind And Press Charges Against Danielle Staub

Last Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey saw the beginning of a physical altercation between Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub. After verbally being pushed to the limit when Danielle suggested she have plastic surgery, Margaret poured a bottle of water over her former friend’s head.

The drenching caused Danielle to damage the contents of Margaret’s purse and later persuaded her to pull Margaret’s ponytail causing the blonde’s neck to snap back. Fans began to wonder online why the clothing designer hadn’t pressed charges against Danielle, and Margaret is now responding to a viewer’s curiosity on Twitter.

Margaret’s response came after a viewer commented on an initial Twitter post where she explained what went down behind the scenes. This viewer claimed that throwing water on someone is assault, and Margaret corrected the Twitter user, where she also brought up the possibility of pressing charges.

“You can have your opinions but in NJ assault is causing bodily injury,” Margaret wrote. “She can be actually charged with aggravated assault and battery. I cannot. The only reason I haven’t is because I don’t want to keep reliving this. It doesn’t mean I can’t change my mind.”

Viewers were divided on the altercation, with some suggesting Margaret deserved what she got, while others felt Danielle was in the wrong. When it comes to the law, only Danielle is guilty of assault regardless of how one might interpret the situation.

Danielle was able to press charges against Ashlee Holmes in Season 2 of RHONJ when her hair was pulled by Ashlee. All these years later, it was revealed that Danielle pulled out her own extensions after the fight in order to make the situation look worse, but the duo did spend some time in court together. If Margaret does decide to press charges, this time Danielle will be on the receiving end of it all.

The altercation between the former besties is set to play out even further in the upcoming episode, which will show the aftermath of the hair pull. According to Margaret, Danielle’s pull was very strong and could have caused serious injury.

“My neck was snapped back, easily could have been broken,” Margaret tweeted. She later added, “I could have been paralyzed.”

Margaret also noted that the situation was so bad, everyone was crying, including production. From the previews, it does not appear as if Margaret fights back in any sort of way and removes herself from the situation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.