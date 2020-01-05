Ricky Gervais Regrets The One Golden Globe Dig He Made That He Wishes He Could Take Back

Ricky Gervais regrets taking a dig at Tim Allen at the 2011 Golden Globes.

Sunday evening is 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted yet again by popular comedian Ricky Gervais. Gervais has hosted the prestigious ceremony four times before and is looking forward to doing it again and bringing some levity to this year’s event. However, he did recently reveal that there is one joke he made about Tim Allen back at the 2011 Golden Globes that he wishes he could take back, according to Today.

There are times when comedians try out a joke and it simply falls flat. Thus was the case back in 2011 when Gervais was announcing Allen and fellow actor Tom Hanks who were going to be presenting next. The joke was supposed to be about how much Hanks has accomplished throughout his acting career in comparison to others in the industry, but it ended up just reflecting poorly on Allen.

“The joke was him and Tom Hanks. So I came out and said, ‘Our next two presenters, the first has won five Oscars, combined box office of five billion dollars. And the other, Tim Allen,'” Gervais recalled saying.

The crowd laughed but Gervais regretted having offended Allen who didn’t seem to get the joke. He emphasized that it didn’t matter who was standing next to Hanks at that moment, the same joke could have been made. Thus, it wasn’t anything personal against Allen whom Gervais acknowledged is a good actor.

“And I have nothing against Tim Allen. He’s a good actor. He’s probably a nice bloke. So even though there’s no malice and I can justify it comedically and everyone laughed, I didn’t want Tim Allen to think, ‘Oh, that was written for me. Why me?’ Well, because you were standing next to Tom Hanks.”

Every year, controversial political and social issues seem to play a part in the Golden Globes in some way or another. At times, it’s been about the Me Too movement, other times the controversy has been focused on race or sexism. At certain times throughout the year, some felt Gervais took it too far when making jokes about controversial issues. For example, the time he cracked a joke about Caitlyn Jenner or made fun of Jennifer Lawrence’s fight for equal pay.

Loading...

But Gervais prides himself in being able to bring some levity into tense situations, and he’s definitely not afraid to ruffle a few feathers if he feels it is warranted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the crowd will be packed with big-name guests this year, with Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron just a couple of the expected presenters.