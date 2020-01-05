Angeline Varona Wears A Tiny Orange Top And Matching Miniskirt To Flaunt Her Amazing Figure

Angeline Varona recently took to her Instagram page and stunned her 2.4 million fans with a new video, one where she looked gorgeous in a skimpy ensemble.

In the clip, the hottie could be seen rocking a tiny orange crop top with a low-cut neckline, one which she paired with a matching miniskirt. The racy ensemble allowed Angeline to show off an ample amount of cleavage to tease her fans.

That’s not all, but the outfit also enabled the model to show off her taut stomach, slim waist, and slender legs.

The stunner wore a full face of makeup to stay true to her style. The application included an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She opted for a pinkish-purple lip color, nude eyeshadow, and lots of mascara to accentuate her eyelashes and defined eyebrows. The model finished her look by painting her nails with a white polish.

The hottie wore her long and silky tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and breasts.

Since the outfit was vibrant in itself, the model decided not to wear any jewelry in her neck. She, however, accessorized with some gold bangles and a bracelet.

To pose for the video, the hottie could be seen standing in a bedroom and holding her phone in front of her face. She, however, did not use a geotag with her post, therefore, the location where the photo shoot took place could not be known.

In the caption, Angeline asked her fans to “start the year in the right” manner and asked them to install a new dating app called Clover. She also informed her fans that her post was sponsored by the brand.

Within two hours of going live, the video amassed about 75,000 views, 35,000 likes, and close to 500 comments which shows that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts goes viral within a very short time.

“I really love you so much, Angie,” one of her fans commented on the video.

Loading...

“Best!! Getting your post notifications is the best feeling ever,” another fan chimed in.

“You’re so wonderful! A true queen,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised Angeline for being a natural beauty.

“What I love about you is that there’s nothing fake about you!! What you see is what you get!! I admire that!!”

The clip was also liked by many of Angeline’s fellow models. These included Natalia Garibotto, Yaslen Clemente and Luz Elena Echeverria, among others.