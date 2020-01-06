Kristin Cavallari Stuns In Slinky Pink Gown As She Spends Her 33rd Birthday On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

The 'Very Cavallari' star spent her birthday on the red carpet.

Kristin Cavallari rocked the red carpet at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The Very Cavallari star stole the show before it even began by wearing a stunning, slinky pink and white gown on what also happened to be her 33rd birthday.

Kristin’s unique gown featured cut-out detail with a pink beaded top and a form-fitting white shirt that grazed the ground. The reality star and entrepreneur paired the dress with white pumps and glittery jewelry, which included dangling diamond earrings, a trio of necklaces and blinged-out bracelets.

On her Instagram story, Kristin also revealed that her hair and makeup team surprised her with a “mid glam surprise” as she was getting ready for the awards show. As she sat in the makeup chair, the busy mom was presented with a sweet treat as her squad sang “Happy Birthday” to her. Kristin captioned another pic with, “This is 33.” She later included footage of her from behind as she walked the Golden Globes red carpet looking flawless.

Kristin is a fashionista and is known for her fabulous outfits, but she really outdid herself for this year’s biggest TV party.

The star previously took to Instagram to tell her followers that she would be back this year as a correspondent for E!, the network that airs her hit reality show Very Cavallari. Kristin revealed that she would be “talking all things fashion” with everyone’s favorite stars on the red carpet.

“Can’t wait to see what you wear!!” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“Always fab,” another added.

After she posted a pic of her gorgeous Golden Globes outfit, Kristin’s Instagram fans agreed she was on fire.

“Golden Goddess,” one fan wrote.

“This girl gets better with age,” another added of the former The Hills star.

Speaking of aging, Kristin sure has grown up since fans first met her as a teen on MTV’s high school-themed reality show Laguna Beach more than 15 years ago.

While she’s had a few birthdays since then, the adult Kristin is spending her special day this year much in the way she did last year. When she turned 32 last January 5, Kristin told E! News she spent the day at rehearsals for E!’s Golden Globes red carpet show.

“It was okay! It was 32—honestly who cares?” Kristin said of spending her birthday at work. “I had rehearsal for my E! show that I do. They got me a cake, so I love my little E! fam.”