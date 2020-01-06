Jennifer Lopez Stuns At The Golden Globes 2020 In A Gorgeous Gown That Resembles A Precious Birthday Gift

Jennifer Lopez is already set for a terrific 2020. The superstar, who is engaged to Alex Rodriquez and will possibly marry him this year, is also scheduled to be the half time entertainment for this year’s Super Bowl. In addition, JLo has also been nominated for a Golden Globe for the supporting actress in a movie award for her role as Ramona Vega in Hustlers. On Sunday, she appeared on the latter’s red carpet while wearing a stunning gown worthy of the legendary fashionista.

For the 77th annual version of the Golden Globe Awards, the “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker rocked a three-toned deep gold, forest green and light cream-colored strapless gown with an enormous bow featured on the front and along the bustline. She looked like a very important, very impressive birthday gift.

The floor-length frock, made of heavy satin, featured a very long and extremely full skirt with an equally long train that was attended by Jennifer’s helpers as she exited her limousine at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills to walk the big event’s long and packed red carpet.

She wore plenty of bling from Harry Winston, including a necklace made of quality sapphires and diamonds and matching earrings including the same precious stones. In fact, she told reporters on the red carpet that she was wearing in excess of a total of 145 carats of emeralds and diamonds.

She also rocked a full face of makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, black mascara likely swiped onto faux lashes, black eyeliner, nude-colored lipstick, contouring, and blush. Her hair was transformed into a crown with her tresses and possibly some extra strands done up in an elaborate formal top knot with several layers of braiding.

To execute her Hustlers role, one part of that job meant JLo needed to learn how to navigate a stripper’s pole. In a new Instagram post on Sunday, E! News uploaded a short video of the 50-year-old hoofer practicing for that aspect of her role. More than 15,400 followers of the source’s platform pressed like on the post within an hour of the update going live while more than 100 comments were shared.

Loading...

“Dannnng she’s [fire] And I’m over here eating ice cream,” stated one follower, adding a smiley face emoji.

“Nah that’s goals,” remarked a second admirer, who added clapping hands, fire, and a frowning face emoji.

“What I thought I looked like yesterday,” remarked a third fan, who added a crying-laughing face emoji.

“She’s absolutely stunning I hope @jlo win tonight she deserved and Ramona is on [fore] love her movie @hustlersmovie,” said a fourth fan, who added three clapping hands emoji.