Porsha Williams’ Fiance Dennis McKinley Is On Good Terms With Her Family Again After Cheating Scandal

Porsha Williams’ fiance, Dennis McKinley, recently updated his fans on where he stands with her family following his past infidelity.

The Atlanta businessman went on Instagram on Thursday, January 2. He then shared a photo of himself with Williams’ sister, Lauren, per Ok! Magazine. Fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta know that Lauren was one of the first members of Williams’ family that she informed of McKinley’s cheating ways.

In the Instagram post, Lauren is seen embracing McKinley as they are sitting in what appears to be a restaurant. While the two are beaming in the photo, McKinley admitted that it took a long time for them to get back to their bond. He shared that he hadn’t spoken to his future sister-in-law in “8 or 9 months” since details regarding his cheating came to light. He also shared that, not only was he grateful for Lauren’s forgiveness, which included her “unblocking” him, he also felt the need to apologize to Williams’ entire family in the post.

Many of McKinley’s followers expressed their support of him for stepping up and continuing to apologize for his actions. The photo of McKinley and Lauren received more than 20,000 likes from McKinley’s Instagram followers. The post also received more than 700 comments at the time of publishing.

“Healing takes time!! We just have to make sure we continue to take care of the wound. Proud of you, my brother,” one follower wrote.

“Love this,” another fan chimed in.

“You are one in a million, I pray for God’s continuous blessing for you and your family,” one of McKinley’s followers shared.

“God is good!!” another follower exclaimed.

Williams ended her engagement with McKinley in June 2019 after suspecting that he was being unfaithful during their relationship. Prior to their split, McKinley was accused of being with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward while he was still with Williams. While he vehemently denied being with Ward, McKinley did admit to cheating on Williams while she was pregnant with their daughter, Pilar Jhena. Williams did, however, take McKinley back weeks later and said that they are now “re-engaged.”

While the couple seems to be in a better place now, details surrounding their split have been a part of Williams’ arc on RHOA. In a recent episode, McKinley admitted that Williams’ postpartum depression was one reason he ultimately cheated. He shared that the depression paired with the difficult pregnancy the two went through was hard for him to manage on his own at the time.

