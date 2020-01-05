Chrissy Teigen Welcomes A Brand New Puppy Into Her Home: ‘Welcome To The Family, Petey’

In an Instagram update Sunday, Chrissy Teigen officially shared the latest addition to the Teigen household with an adorable video featuring a puppy named Petey.

“This little guy grabbed our heart first and will hold onto it forever!” wrote Chrissy.

Her photo caption goes on to explain that Petey is a rescue dog. Ellen Degeneres and The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa made Chrissy aware of the pup, letting her know he was up for adoption. The video shows the puppy sitting on some blankets against a pillow while Chrissy tries to get his attention.

Chrissy and her family are no strangers to pets. Several weeks ago, she adopted a new bulldog named Pablo. She and her husband, John Legend, also have two other dogs named Penny and Pippa. Last year, their old dog Puddy sadly passed away. The model also bought her daughter, Luna, a hamster not too long ago.

The family frequently spends time with their lovable animals, and the dog mom loves to share photos and videos of her pets, especially after she’s dressed them up in delightful outfits.

Within 30 minutes, Chrissy’s latest video managed to generate over 910,000 views and more than 2,000 comments. Celebrities like January Jones, Michael Symon, Khadijah Haqq McCray, Stassi Schroeder all stopped by Chrissy’s page to show some love to the new dog Petey.

Chrissy’s 27.3 million followers were equally pleased to see such a heart-melting video posted on her Instagram. Many of her fans follow the stunner to see what kind of hilarious or hot photo she might share next. The 34-year-old is known for her witty sense of humor and outgoing personality. She loves sharing the details of her life with her many fans.

Even though Chrissy herself is in the video, people were as delighted to see Petey. Several comments asked Chrissy to share additional photos and video of the new puppy. Fellow dog lovers were also pleased that she and her family decided to adopt a rescue instead of buying a dog from a pet store or breeder.

“Pls post more pics of Paul, penny, & Petey!!” pleaded one fan.

“He’s cute! Congrats to your family. And good luck through the puppy stage,” wrote a second person.

On Twitter, Chrissy clarified that Petey is a standard poodle, for fans who were curious about his breed. She also shared a charming picture of John, Luna, and Petey cuddled up together on the couch.