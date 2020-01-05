‘Maxim’ Stunner Rachel Bush Is ‘Hotter Than A Houston Night’ In Steamy Instagram Snap

Rachel Bush is heating things up on her Instagram page.

The Maxim model took to the social media site on Sunday afternoon to share a very steam picture of herself wearing a skin tight dress and reclining on what appears to be a hotel bed. In the caption, Rachel wrote that “it gets hotter than a Houston night,” and in the photo she tagged a Houston makeup specialist.

The picture garnered a big reaction from Rachel’s followers, racking up more than 10,000 likes in just a few minutes and attracting plenty of supportive comments for the 22-year-old model.

Many were very pleased with Rachel’s revealing choice of attire.

“Girlllll that dress is amazing! You are a smokeshow,” one fan wrote, accentuating the message with a series of fire emoji.

“You are unreal,” another fan wrote, adding a series of heart eyes emoji.

The trip to Houston was likely a mix of business and pleasure for Bush. Her husband, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, was playing against the Houston Texans in the first game of this year’s NFL playoffs on Saturday. Though the Bills lost the game in overtime, Rachel seemed to make the most of the trip with an impromptu photoshoot and some viral attention on Instagram.

Many of Rachel’s followers left messages of condolences after the loss and vowed that her husband and his team would be back even better next year. Bush has become one of the team’s most popular fans, frequently using her Instagram page to show the life of a busy NFL wife. Late last month, she shared some video of a baby shower for another one of the players’ wives, a clip that showed Jordan and other members of the Bills playing some baby shower games like who could drink a baby bottle the fastest.

During Saturday’s game, Rachel took to her Instagram Stories to share some video from the stadium in Houston and some of her own post-game festivities, which included slipping into her little black dress and going out with some friends.

While Rachel first gained fame thank to her famous husband, she has since become a social media star in her own right. This year she passed the 1 million subscriber mark and is steadily increasing her follower base. She has also gotten some major modeling work, including a feature in Maxim and some event hosting duties in her offseason home in southern Florida.