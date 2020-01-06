Brazilian Model Natalia Garibotto Tugs At Her Bikini, Lets It All Hang In ‘Baby Girl’ Tee

Brazilian hottie Natalia Garibotto put on a very cheeky display in her latest Instagram photo share. On Sunday, the voluptuous model thrilled her 1.7 million followers with a pair of saucy pics that saw her going before the camera scantily clad. The buxom babe was in a playful disposition and made a spectacle out of showcasing her plentiful curves, driving fans wild in the process.

The enticing Instagram post was a promotional shoot for Fashion Nova and saw Natalia rocking a cropped white T-shirt that fit snugly across her bountiful chest. The sexy-casual item hemmed just below the chest line, leaving the stunner’s toned midriff exposed. The crop top featured a contrast trim consisting of a black stripe that ran across her midsection, highlighting her narrow waist. The same contrast trim adorned the sleeves and neckline, with two additional black stripes running across the chest.

Natalia flaunted her bodacious bosom by going braless under the trendy top. The 26-year-old hottie let it all hang, showing some serious nipple through the tight-fitting garment. The words “baby girl” were inscribed on the front of the tee, written in cursive atop a bright-red highlight. The detailed called even further attention to her shapely chest, shining the spotlight on the busty assets.

The Instagram sensation paired the item with a teeny black thong that left little to the imagination. The triangle bikini bottoms were an extremely high-cut, scoop-waist design that barely censored her lower body, fully showcasing her flat tummy. The tiny garment featured thin strings that sat very high on Natalia’s hips, offering a tantalizing view of her splendid curves.

The gorgeous brunette completed the sultry look with a gold necklace that had her name inscribed on the pendant in the shorter, “Naga” version. Natalia sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t seem to be wearing much makeup. She donned faux eyelashes for extra oomph and showed off her pointy white manicure, which perfectly matched the color of her tee. Her tresses were pulled up into a messy bun, which only enhanced her appeal.

The Brazilian bombshell held nothing back as she showcased the alluring look. Posing next to a large mirror, with her back turned to the looking glass, Natalia spread her legs open as she sat on a cushioned ottoman and seductively tugged at the strings of her bikini. The provocative posture emphasized her round hips and strong, curvy thighs.

In the first photo shared with fans, the model was softly pulling on her thong with one hand, while her other hand rested on her thigh. Natalia was looking off frame with a sultry smirk, as if her attention had been captured by someone in the room. A swipe to the next slide showed her looking downward at her chiseled pins as she tugged at the strings of her bikini bottoms with both hands. The two photos also offered a copious view of her curvaceous rear end by way of her reflection. The model put her peachy booty on display in the mirror, and sent fans into a frenzy with the smoking-hot look.

Natalia captioned the steamy update with the same words written on her crop top, and added a flirty touch with an in-love emoji. The double update racked up more than 67,100 likes and brought followers to the comments section by the masses, as fan left more than 1,000 messages under the hot pictures.

“Baby girl is back at it again and is looking even more gorgeous than before,” wrote one person, followed by a string of flattering emoji.

“Oh my Lord,” penned another one of her devotees, adding an eyes emoji and a fire emoji.

“Most beautiful natural girl on insta,” gushed a third Instagrammer, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

Natalia felt the need to add a little note in the comments section. “Ps the scar in the second pic is from a dog attacking me when I was a baby lol,” she wrote, referring to a tiny mark barely visible on her cheek.

“What Scar? You sexy thing you,” replied one of her admirers, adding a blue-heart emoji and an upside-down face emoji.