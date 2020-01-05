Spoilers Preview 2020 For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor And Nikki’s Shocking Secret

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor and Nikki Newman have big plans for 2020, and they will involve celebrations. However, Nikki works on hers in secret, and the outcome will surprise her whole family.

As 2019 came to a close, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) celebrated the anniversary of their vow renewal. Although the year presented many hardships, it ended on a high note. During 2019, Nikki found herself on trial for the disappearance of J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill). Ultimately, the whole case unraveled, and J.T. returned to Genoa City to everybody’s surprise.

Meanwhile, Victor suffered from a rare blood disease, and with Nate’s (Sean Dominic) help, he underwent a medical trial that helped him overcome the symptoms. However, at one point, Victor’s life was endangered because Adam (Mark Grossman) switched Victor’s medication. It’s a good thing that The Mustache is usually two steps ahead, though, because he realized it before the situation cost him his life. Last year, Victor also retired from Newman Enterprises and passed the torch to his daughter, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), after offering the position of CEO to Adam, who refused it.

The new year holds some significant milestones for the Newman family, and Y&R head writer, Josh Griffith, teased the details to Soap Opera Digest recently.

“Victor will begin the new year preparing to celebrate a huge milestone for the Newman family legacy,” Griffith revealed.

It looks like Victor is getting everything ready to ensure that his legacy remains in Genoa City far after he’s gone. It could be that he will mark the anniversary of when he started Newman Enterprises. He and Adam have something big brewing, and Adam promises that he will break every rule if he needs to, and Victor sees that his younger son is a chip off the old block.

“Meanwhile, Nikki will embark on a secret project of her own that will surprise her family,” teased the scribe.

While it might not be quite the same thing as Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci’s (Beth Maitland) history of the Abbott family, Nikki has something big coming. Perhaps she does decide to take a page from their book and do the same thing for the Newman family. Another possibility is that Nikki may continue on her work that she and Nick (Joshua Morrow) started with Arturo (Jason Canela) for affordable housing in Genoa City. While Nick has New Hope going strong, Nikki may create something that compliments it.

No matter what Victor and Nikki have up their sleeves, many long-time viewers will appreciate seeing these two Genoa City icons with screen time during the early weeks of 2020.