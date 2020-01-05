‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Almost Busts Out Of Her Skintight White Dress, ‘Winter Whites’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley wowed her 7.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday afternoon by sharing a stunning new photograph of herself.

Jenni wore a form-fitting, sleeveless white dress with a plunging neckline from Fashion Nova and a pair of modest heels with see-through straps. Known for her incredibly busty chest, Jenni flaunted her voluptuous assets with plenty of her cleavage on display. The dress also contained a high-cut slit held together by gold chains. The reality star showed off her toned legs and upper thigh.

The 33-year-old brunette bombshell rocked sleek, straightened hair and a full face of makeup. Jenni’s eyebrows were perfectly shaded, and she contoured her high cheekbones with bronzer. The model completed the look with a shimmering shade of lip gloss. The colorful sleeve tattoo on her left arm is also visible.

It’s not clear where Jenni posed for her photo, but it appears to be an area of a house, perhaps her own. She stood on a walkway made of hardwood flooring with an iron railing running the length of it, still decorated with Christmas holly leftover from the holidays.

Fans and admirers of the MTV celebrity were quick to like and comment on her snapshot. It has amassed more than 136,000 likes and close to 900 comments. Despite being posted yesterday, new interactions are still coming in.

The majority of comments praised Jenni’s dress, legs, and overall drop-dead gorgeous appearance. Those who couldn’t think of something suitable to say left several emoji instead. The most commonly used emoji in her comments section were hearts, heart-eyes, and flames. A lot of users also appreciated the fact Jenni let decided to show off her ample chest.

“Beautiful, dont get no better than that,” said one fan.

“Melting winter with every step,” wrote a second admirer.

“You look beautiful Jenni!! So proud of the woman you have become!! Stay Strong and Keep doing you!” exclaimed a third person.

“Some women are like fine wine, they get better as they age! Beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

Jenni’s many followers are used to seeing images of the star’s family and friends. She doesn’t post as many photographs of herself, especially not the scandalous ones she used to share when she was a few years younger.

Typically, when she shares images featuring only herself, they’re advertisements for companies like Fashion Nova, 310 Nutrition, or products from her beauty line. Nevertheless, her admirers are still consistently stunned by her persistent beauty.