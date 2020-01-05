Wendy Williams & DJ Boof Are Reportedly Not Dating, Despite Their Recent Outings Together

Wendy Williams is reportedly still a single woman despite spending more and more time with her talk show’s disc jockey, DJ Boof.

The Wendy Williams Show host has been seen with Boof on several occasions, according to Hollywood Life. In their most recent outing, the two went out to dinner together on Thursday, January 2. Although they have been seen together, though, a source confirms to the outlet that Williams and Boof’s relationship is strictly platonic. The source also debunked any rumors that the two have ever been in a romantic relationship with one another.

“Wendy Williams and DJ Boof are not dating,” the source shared. “They are just really good friends who like to have a good time together. She loves DJ Boof and he loves her but it’s completely platonic.”

The source also said that Williams and Boof’s night out aren’t romantic gestures from him. Although they have been photographed together doing couple events like their trip to see Bombshell in mid-December, the outing was a night out between friends.

“Wendy gets invited to a ton of free meals and events and DJ Boof is always down for a good time so she includes him often,” the source explained.

The rumors between Williams and Boof began to spark last year. Fans have said on several occasions that the pair looked great together and would make a good couple. The two turned heads for the first time when they were seen together at Summer Jam back in June 2019. The pair’s time together came just months after Williams was enjoying her single girl life after legally separating from her husband Kevin Hunter. The pair’s sighting also caught the attention of Twitter users at the time, and caused some to sound off on their relationship.

“I’m starting to think Wendy and DJ Boof is a couple because she’s been with him ever since the divorce announcement,”

Williams later shut the original rumors down on her show later that summer.

While Williams and Boof may not be together, the DJ is reportedly a good catch for another potential leading lady. In addition to working for Williams, he has worked with several artists in the music industry, including Nicki Minaj and Fabolous. The DJ is also younger than Williams, which could’ve been why the relationship hasn’t moved past a friendship. The former radio show host is 55 and Boof is 34.

Although Williams and Boof have discussed their outing publicly, Williams has been out frequently since her impending divorce. In addition to having an infamous “Hot Wendy Summer” last year, she has reconnected with old friends and former enemies, like Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes.