American ‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Looks Smoking Hot In A Black Ensemble On Instagram

American Playboy model Antje Utgaard, who is famous for posting her racy snaps on Instagram every week, recently took to her page and wowed her 1.7 million fans with a set of very hot pictures.

In the snaps, the model could be seen wearing a pair of black pants that she teamed with a black, short-sleeved jacket. The stunner deliberately left her jacket unzipped to show off her low-cut black bra, a move that also allowed her to show off her never-ending cleavage and a glimpse of her taut stomach.

The stunner completed her attire with a pair of black high-heeled strappy sandals that accentuated her long legs.

Staying true to form, Antje wore a full face of makeup to keep it sexy and glamorous. The application featured a honey-colored foundation that matched her skin tone. She contoured her cheekbones with a nude shade of blusher and used a matching lipstick. Finally, the model opted for bronze eyeshadow, lots of mascara, and defined eyebrows.

In keeping with her stylish persona, the blond bombshell opted for hoop earrings, a few bracelets, and a watch. She wore her tresses in soft curls and side-swept them toward her right.

In the first snap, the model could be seen leaning against the wall of a subway station. She posed grabbing her hair with one hand while inserting the other hand in the pocket of her pants. Finally, she closed her eyes and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second snap, the hottie could be seen resting against the wall, running a hand through her hair and looking straight at the camera.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in New York, while in the caption, Antje naughtily wrote that she’s waiting at the subway for her next victim.

As of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 20,000 likes and over 260 comments where fans and followers, as usual, praised Antje for her hot looks and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Both pics are gorgeous but the right one just has something extra about it,” one of her fans shared his observation.

“I would volunteer for being the next victim!” another one chimed in.

“Love the outfit. You look lovely,” a third follower commented.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s hotness.

“You’re stunningly beautiful and a sexy goddess.”

Aside from her fans, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers. These included Abigail Ratchford, Diana Madison, and Krystle Lina, among others.