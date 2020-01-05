Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Voluptuous Bikini Body In ‘Hot Tubbing’ Video

Hannah rocked a tiny teal thong bikini.

Hannah Palmer found the perfect way to keep warm during the winter while staying comfortable outdoors in one of her tiny bikinis. Instead of hitting the pool or the beach, she soaked in a steamy hot tub.

On Sunday, the blond bombshell took to Instagram to share her latest sizzling Bang Energy promo with her 1.2 million followers. In the video, she was shown wearing a teal two-piece. Hannah’s voluptuous cleavage was squeezed into the bikini’s triangle top, which left little to the imagination. Her chest was spilling out of the sides, bottom, and front of the garment. The top featured a metallic closure in the front and a halter neck with thin string ties.

Hannah’s thong bottoms had a triangle back and thin side straps that were pulled up high on her hips, highlighting her hourglass shape. The model was wearing her golden blond hair up, but a few wavy tendrils were framing her flawless face. Her beauty look included a natural dark pink lip, a generous amount of pink blush on her cheeks, and a light coat of black mascara on her long, curled lashes.

Hannah was shown slowly rising out of a hot tub to flaunt her enviable bikini body. For a shot of the back of her revealing bathing suit, she wore her hair down in soft waves. She leaned over the side of the hot tub so that she was lifting her peachy backside out of the water, and she turned her face back toward the camera to give it a playful smile. Hannah was also shown tugging on the front of her bikini and pressing her arms together create even more cleavage.

In the caption of her post, Hannah wrote that “hot tubbing” is her “favorite pastime.”

It only took an hour for Hannah’s video to rack up over 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her rapt Instagram followers. A few fans wrote that her post had improved their day and even their year.

“Always making the day better with your posts!!” read one response to her video.

“Well that’s made the start of 2020 great!!!” gushed another fan.

“Omg girl you are out of this world,” a third admirer remarked.

“Favorite pastime: one of your videos every Sunday while watching football,” a fourth fan wrote of Hannah’s weekly Bang Energy promos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah was sporting a bright pink bikini in the video that she shared with her admirers last Sunday. She was shown soaking up the sun on a gorgeous beach.