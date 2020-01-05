Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Curves In Black, Writing ‘Laughter: (N.) When A Smile Has An Orgasm’

Ashley Alexiss shared a gorgeous photo of herself with a beautiful smile on Instagram earlier today, and her fans absolutely loved it.

The plus-size model wore a tight black outfit from Pink Lipstick Lingerie in the picture she posted, and it showed off her curvy legs, hips, and a bit of her nipped-in waist. She held a white star with a cutout star in the center. Light bulbs made the accessory light up, and Ashley laid behind it in front of a large window with sheer white curtains. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore her long blond hair in soft waves, which fell over both shoulders. Her eyes featured dramatic makeup with black eyeliner and mascara. On her lips, Ashley wore a shiny pink lipstick, and in the picture, she smiled with her mouth slightly open and her teeth showing. The star framed the model’s face, putting the focus on her gorgeous toothy grin.

In the caption, Ashley posted a risque definition of the word “laughter,” which described it as a smile’s orgasm. The model’s followers on the popular social media platform appreciated the picture and the exciting words she shared. Ashley credited Victor Sanabrais as the photographer for the image. In less than an hour, over 4,400 Instagram users hit the “like” button to show their love of the post, and dozens left a kind message for her in the replies section.

Several users complimented Ashley’s gorgeous smile and stunning curves.

“Perfect even. I love your smile,” gushed one follower who also included a blue heart emoji.

“Yes, and a star is born!!” a second fan replied along with several thumbs-up emoji.

A few fans also noted that the star happened to look a lot like the logo for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

“Love when you pose with my Cowboys logo…you’re even more stunning than usual,” a third fan replied.

“Like a Dallas Cowboy, she’s a star!” wrote a fourth.

However, The Inquisitr previously reported that Ashley is a New England Patriots fan, and yesterday she shared a saucy picture of herself wearing ruched red bikini bottoms, which she paired with a custom Pats jersey with her name on the back. After the NFL team’s stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans, the model took to Instagram and shared that she appreciated the opportunity to enjoy watching them play these last few years. It’s unclear if Ashley meant for her latest post to have a Dallas Cowboys vibe or not with the star.