Costa Rican Model Karina Ramos Flaunts Insane Abs In ‘Mega Throwback’ On Instagram

Costa Rican beauty Karina Ramos, who became famous after representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her followers with a very hot throwback snap.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen wearing a black sports bra that she teamed with a neon-green and black running jacket. She completed her ensemble with black gym pants.

The risqué ensemble allowed Karina to show off her perfect abs and taut stomach, as well as a glimpse of her enviable cleavage.

Staying true to her signature style, Karina wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application included an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless finish, a tinge of pink blusher, pink lipstick that accentuated the model’s luscious lips, nude eyeshadow, a thin application of eyeliner, and lots of mascara. The hottie completed her look with defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her slightly damp, brunette tresses down and allowed them to cover half of her face. To pose for the snap, the model wore the hoodie of the jacket on her head and looked straight into the camera. The snap was captured against a black background in a nondescript room.

The former beauty queen did not use a geotag with her post, therefore, the location where the snap was captured is not known.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the picture was a ‘mega throwback‘ from 2017. She also added a motivational quote about being stronger when things get harder.

She then added a sentence in Spanish which, according to a Google translation, meant that the model wants that quote to define her year.

Within a day of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 18,000 likes and close to a hundred comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her incredible body and looks.

“Wow, you are such a beauty!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Amazing! Thanks for reminding me to be strong,” another one of her followers chimed in.

“Incredible abs!!! You are so flawless and gorgeous!” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s hot figure.

“Amazing bod! [That’s the] definition of discipline and hard work.”

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Karina’s fellow models and influencers. These included Desire Cordero and Ximena García, among others.