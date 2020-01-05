Chris Brown’s Ex Ammika Harris Sizzles In A Leopard Dress 2 Months After Giving Birth To Baby Aeko

Chris Brown’s ex, Ammika Harris recently posted several photos of her post-baby body on her personal Instagram page.

The model and ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown shared an Instagram slideshow post with her 701,000 followers. In the photos, Harris is seen wearing a leopard Fashion Nova dress that clings to her body. The dress also has leopard straps on it and appears to stop at the bottom of Harris’ legs. The dress also has a plunging neckline, which reveals the model’s cleavage as she poses for the camera. Harris is seen with her hands close to her torso and has a white curtain as her backdrop.

In the second photo of the slideshow, Harris is once again staring intensely at the camera. This time, though, the model has one hand on her side, which allows her fans to see her stunning gold watch. Harris also has another accessory on her left wrist, which appears to be a gold diamond bracelet. Viewers of the post can also see that the Instagram influencer’s tattoos are visible in the photo. Harris has one small tattoo on her right shoulder, with another one on her right inner arm.

As for hair and makeup, Harris opted to keep her look simple. She went with a natural makeup look, adding in dark blush, highlighter on her nose and brown, matte lipstick. She also decided to style her hair in a center part and has loose waves flowing down to her shoulders.

Harris’ fans seem to love the model’s look. She received more than 80,000 likes from her Instagram followers. Harris also received more than 600 comments, several of which were from fans who admired her ability to have a stunning figure after giving birth to her son with Brown, Aeko.

“Gorgeous momma!” one fan exclaimed.

“Snap back is amazing,” another follower chimed in.

“Girllll you just gave birth?! Whatttttt. You look amazing!!” one fan admired.

Harris and Brown secretly welcomed Aeko into the world back in November 2019. Since having her baby, Harris has shared on Instagram that she hasn’t felt like her body is completely back to where it was before Aeko. She did share, though, that she was working hard to get back to her pre-baby body.

While she is taking steps to better her current body, Harris has yet to share more photos of herself when she was carrying Aeko in her belly. The model shied away from documenting her pregnancy and has only posted one photo of her baby bump since Aeko was born. Both she and Brown reportedly wanted to enjoy their son before sharing him with the public.