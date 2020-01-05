Olivia Pierson Rocks Hourglass Curves In Skintight Cleavage-Baring Minidress: ‘Denim Vibe’

WAGS alum Olivia Pierson is making yet another bold fashion statement on social media. The Relatively Nat & Liv star took to Instagram on Sunday morning to showcase a cute outfit by White Fox, and left fans speechless with her sensational curves.

Her latest update saw the Canadian-born beauty showing off a skintight denim minidress that perfectly showcased her enviable physique. Aptly advertised as the “Hit Me Baby” look on the brand’s Instagram page, the bodycon-fit dress was a button-down design that fit Olivia like a glove. The curve-hugging item was made up of a bust-defining bodice — one complete with what looked like underwire cups and corset-like piping — and continued with a tight-fitting skirt. The sexy design highlighted the bombshell’s shapely chest and accentuated her round hips, treating fans to an eyeful of gorgeous curves.

The dress was cinched at the waist to mark the blonde’s taut waistline and emphasize her trim physique, and traced the sinuous contour of Olivia’s chiseled figure in what was a perfect representation of hourglass curves. The top’s corset piping extended onto the skimpy skirt, further highlighting the stunner’s curvaceous frame. A string of white buttons adorned the front of the light-toned denim dress, adding texture and contrast to the sexy-chic look.

The 29-year-old hottie showed a lot of skin in the snug garment. For one thing, the dress was extremely low-cut and boasted a sweetheart neckline that left quite a bit of her massive cleavage exposed. The item also featured an eye-catching push-up effect that kept the focus on Olivia’s bust, shining the spotlight on her decolletage. Cute cap sleeves completed the look, guiding the eye towards the generous expanse of bared skin visible above the plunging neckline. As if that wasn’t enough, the dress hemmed at little below the hip, offering a tantalizing view of Olivia’s sculpted pins. The photo captured her from the knee up, doing justice to her fabulously toned thighs.

The Canadian bombshell channeled her inner seductress to show off the enticing minidress. Posing with her back against a cream-toned, shimmering wall, Olivia seductively cocked one hip to the side and placed one leg in front of the other, all the while looking directly into the camera with an intense gaze. Her golden tresses were pulled up into a high ponytail, with the hottie sultrily pulling on the ends of her shiny locks. The coquettish gesture allowed Olivia to flash her elegant white manicure, which was in perfect tune with the color scheme of her attire.

The stunning blonde completed the look with a pair of small hoop earrings. She sported a chic glam, which included a skin-toned eyeshadow and a nude lipstick. She further highlighted her stirring blue gaze with dark eyeliner and faux eyelashes.

Of course, many of Olivia’s nearly 2.9 million followers went wild for the sultry post, and wasted no time clicking the like button a little shy of 48,000 times. In addition, fans left more than 330 comments, the vast majority gushing messages of admiration for the reality TV star.

“Barbie queen,” wrote one person, followed by a sparkling-heart emoji.

Loading...

“Stunning [heart emoji] so cute,” penned another, toasting to Olivia’s beauty with a champagne-glasses emoji.

Two of Olivia’s four siblings also chimed in on the post.

“Cute dress,” said her younger sister Olivia, adding a two-hearts emoji. Seventeen people agreed to her post.

“Britney and Justin at VMA’s in 2001 kinda vibe,” remarked Olivia’s brother Owen, the eldest of the five siblings.