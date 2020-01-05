WWE News: Big Fatal 4-Way And Two Tournament Matches On This Week’s ‘NXT’

The first 'NXT' episode of 2020 is going to be absolutely huge.

The very first Friday Night SmackDown was a huge show from WWE and full of big returns, but what will they do next? Well, fans still have to see what is going to happen on Monday Night Raw, but NXT is already shaping up to be absolutely epic. Not only will there be two opening round matches from the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but a massive Fatal 4-Way will determine a new No. 1 contender for the NXT North American Championship.

Just a few days ago, the bracket for this year’s Tag Team Classic was revealed, and it will have teams from NXT and NXT UK. The teams will battle it out in the first two rounds and advance as they can to get to the finals, which will likely happen later this month.

While the tournament will be kicked off in a big way, there is an even bigger match on Wednesday night’s show as far as girth is concerned. The official website of WWE revealed that a Fatal 4-Way will take place to determine the next superstar to take on Roderick Strong for the NXT NA Title.

NXT Commissioner William Regal announced that Keith Lee will face off with Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest, and Cameron Grimes in the Fatal 4-Way. These four beasts of men will have to battle it out for the title shot, and it won’t be an easy victory to achieve.

As if this match isn’t big enough for the first episode of NXT in 2020, the popular tag team tournament will get underway as well. There are four matches in the first round, and it has been revealed that at least two of them will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

It was first announced that the Imperium team of Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner will take on The Forgotten Sons in Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. If that match wasn’t big enough, there is one with a lot more at stake in the newly announced second bout.

Perhaps the biggest match in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will happen on Wednesday, and bragging rights are on the line. The NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) will face the NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) in an epic contest.

WWE was able to put on a great first show of the year on Friday Night SmackDown, but the yellow brand doesn’t want to be shown up. On Wednesday, NXT is going to prove that they deserve to be called a part of the main roster.