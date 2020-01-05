Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In A White Swimsuit: ‘It May Be Nippy In Blighty But The Sun Is Shining Somewhere’

Elizabeth posed with wet hair.

Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t have to rock a bikini to impress her ardent admirers. On Sunday, the 54-year-old Austin Powers actress took to Instagram to share a photo of a one-piece from her beachwear brand. Naturally, Elizabeth was pictured modeling the swimsuit herself.

Elizabeth’s bathing suit was white, and it clung to the British bombshell’s enviable curves. The garment featured a lace-up front with a plunging V-neck. The ties that crisscrossed her torso were pulled pretty tight, but Elizabeth was still exposing a hint of her famous cleavage. Her swimsuit also had a halterneck and classic leg openings that showed off her flawless thighs.

Elizabeth’s shoulder-length brunette tresses were damp, and the lighting of her photo partially lit up her honey-colored highlights. Her beauty look was soft and understated, with minimal eye makeup and a soft pink lip. She was staring intently at the camera with her full lips slightly parted.

Elizabeth posed on a white wicker chair with her left arm resting on a fluffy white pillow. Her legs were curled up out to the side, and her right arm was resting on her thigh. Her pose showed off the curve of her slender waist.

In the caption of her post, the Bedazzled actress referenced the chilly weather in her country, which she referred to by one of its slang names. She noted that, while it’s “nippy in Blighty,” somewhere it’s sunny and warm enough to rock a swimsuit.

It took less than 40 minutes for Elizabeth’s loyal fans to reward her Instagram post with over 21,000 likes, and they also took to the comments section to express their awe over her ageless beauty. A few fans also thanked the actress for giving them a temporary respite from the chilly wintry weather with her sizzling hot snapshot. Others simply used fire emoji to express their feelings.

“I’m beginning to think that its impossible for you to actually age,” wrote one fan.

Loading...

“Liz you’re like a fine wine aging gracefully. Oh hell you’re still freakin’ HOTT!!!!” read another enthusiastic response to Elizabeth’s photo.

“Thanks for making my Sunday and making me feel better from this stupid cold!” a third fan remarked.

“Your beauty completely sets my heart on fire,” gushed a fourth fan.

The popular picture was the first swimsuit photo of 2020 that Elizabeth shared with her 1.5 million admirers. However, the snapshot that she posted on New Year’s Day also proved to be a big hit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured wearing a short blond wig and a sparkly purple mini dress with a plunging neckline.