Selena Gomez Sits In A Tub Full Of Murky Water While Wearing A Wet Shirt As She Waits For ‘Rare’ To Arrive

Selena Gomez had a rough start to 2020 when she was attacked by a sea creature while in Hawaii on New Year’s Day. The 27-year-old talent was on holiday and having fun, but a Portuguese man o’ war put a crimp in her vacation plans when the jellyfish-like carnivore decided to sting the “Look at Her Now” singer. After the painful incident, Selena was down but not out.

In fact, she metaphorically shook off the incident as she looks forward to the release of her new album, Rare. That will happen on January 10, with a release party planned for the night before the former Disney star’s latest effort finally drops.

Selena has been getting ready for her date with Rare by promoting the new LP in all kinds of ways, including via her most recent Instagram post in which she took to a bathtub while wearing a soaking wet white shirt.

She didn’t seem to be wearing anything else in the murky water as the star looked away from the camera for the money shot. Selena was rocking a wet hairdo, with her tresses falling down around her shoulders. Her face was fully made up, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, pale pink eyeshadow, false eyelashes, and subtle lipstick.

The significance of this particular way of enticing fans to get excited about her fresh venture is best described in a quote from an interview Selena did with iHeart about how Rare came to fruition.

“…it’s about vulnerability, it’s about strength, having fun, not letting yourself stay in a dark place, ’cause I tend to do that a lot. If something happens, I tend to kinda sit in it. And I’ve gotten better over time [at] understanding that it’s okay to feel it, but actually staying in it and pulling yourself back up again is one of the most rewarding processes.”

Selena’s army of 164.9 million Instagram followers was immediately delighted with Sunday’s social media update. More than 1.8 million users pressed “like” on the photo while nearly 13,000 of them wrote comments within an hour of the post going live.

Some simply used emoji to convey their thoughts while others wrote words.

“You’re supposed to take your nice shirt off before you get in the bathtub silly Selena,” instructed one follower.

“Sweetie i’m ready and we will be streaming,” stated a second fan.

“I’m here for the countdown lyric reveal. Do more promo Selena. Make noise about your album. Come on. Make non-fans know your albums coming out. Show your face hun and talk about the album please,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“I love you 4 f**king years and we have the album in 5 days… I never have being that excited for anything in my life, u really made the 2020 a good start,” said a fourth admirer, who added red heart emoji.