Vicky Aisha Sizzles In Sexy Maid Costume

The model left little to the imagination in her revealing costume.

On Sunday, January 5, Australian model Vicky Aisha delighted fans by posting a provocative photo on Instagram.

In the tantalizing picture, the social media sensation is seen posing against a gray backdrop. She stood with her back arched and placed one of her hands on her collarbone. The stunner tilted her head and gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly.

For the photo shoot, the 28-year-old wore a variation of a sexy maid costume from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble consisted of a plunging, collared white satin crop top and a pair of sheer, black polka-dot underwear, adorned with a bow tie pattern. Vicky also sported matching dress cuffs and black garters, giving her additional sex appeal. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display. She accessorized the sexy look with numerous earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

The blonde bombshell styled her shoulder-length hair in a bun, with a few tendrils framing her gorgeous face. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer provided additional advertisements for Fashion Nova. She also made reference to her costume and asked her followers if they had a mess that needed to be tidied up.

Some commenters were quick to answer Vicky’s question.

“If you’re wearing that @vicky_aisha I think I’d be intentionally making a mess for you to come around,” quipped one follower.

Many of Vicky’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Omg you’re so wonderful so stunning for words,” gushed one fan.

“You are looking tasty today gorgeous,” said a different devotee, adding a string of smiling face and fire emoji to the comment.

Loading...

“Your eyes are something special,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Vicky is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible curves on social media. Recently, she uploaded a sizzling snap, in which she wore a cheeky bodysuit while standing on a pathway in a forest. Fans were able to get a full view of her perky derriere in the risque outfit. That post has been liked over 32,000 times since it was shared.