WWE Rumors: Details On How NXT Will Fit Into The ‘Royal Rumble’ And Spoilers On Who Will Be In

The yellow brand is ready to jump into the 'Royal Rumble.'

The first big pay-per-view coming from WWE in 2020 is going to be the Royal Rumble, and it is only three short weeks away. Soon, the participants in the big battle royals will start being named, but there are already rumors flying around as to who will be in it. This year, NXT is going to have a major role in the PPV, and Fox may have actually spoiled just how things are going to happen at the chaotic event.

With NXT moving up to be a part of the main roster with Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, everything is done in three parts now. It has been expected that those on the yellow brand would be treated equally along with the superstars on the red and blue brands.

Ringside News noticed that the official Twitter account for WWE on Fox released a fun little game for the Royal Rumble. There is a rapid-fire video showing a bunch of superstars, and you can take a screenshot to determine who could possibly win the men’s Royal Rumble match.

It appears as if WWE is going to go with the 10-10-10 route for how many superstars will enter from each brand. With this little online game from Fox, though, they may have revealed just which superstars will be in the match from each brand and especially, NXT.

Who will it be?!? ???? Press play & take a screenshot of this video to see who YOU'RE picking to win the men's #RoyalRumble match! Share your photo in the comments below. pic.twitter.com/TZZvc3fyRQ — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 3, 2020

It’s not truly easy to spot who is in this rapid-fire video, but you can kind of figure it out if you look closely. Doing a bunch of screenshots will also help you determine just which stars from each brand are in it.

While there aren’t 10 superstars from each brand shown, it may be WWE’s subtle way of showing who could be in the men’s Royal Rumble match. The superstars from NXT are:

Finn Balor

WALTER (NXT UK)

Tommaso Ciampa

Kyle O’Reilly

Keith Lee

Johnny Gargano

Matt Riddle

Pete Dunne

Tyler Breeze

There is no real confirmation that anyone in this Twitter video will be in the Royal Rumble, as only Roman Reigns has officially entered as of this writing. With three weeks to go and a lot of decisions to be made, anything is possible to happen for one of the most unpredictable pay-per-views of the year.

The “Road to ‘WrestleMania'” has officially begun, and the Royal Rumble will go a long way in letting fans know who will fight for what in early April. While some fans may feel they know who will win it all, the addition of NXT really adds a feeling of unpredictability to it this year.