Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Photo Where She Looks Identical To Daughter North West

Kim Kardashian recently posted a photo from her childhood where she is the spitting image of her oldest daughter, North West.

The KKW Beauty CEO shared the throwback image with her millions of Instagram followers. In the adorable post, Kim is sitting next to sisters Kourtney and Khloe as the trio smiles for the camera. The three are wearing floral outfits, with a younger Kim and Kourtney wearing a floral vest, a white button-up shirt, and pants while Khloe is wearing a floral dress. The sisters are sitting next to a fireplace in the adorable snap.

The sweet post caught the attention of several of Kim’s followers. Her own mother, Kris Jenner, even stepped into Kim’s comments and joked that she “should’ve been a stylist” based on the way she ensured that her daughters were dressed in a uniformed way for the photo. Many of Kim’s fans also pointed out how similar Kim and North look when Kim was around her daughter’s age. Several of Kim’s fans took to her comments to share their thoughts on her and North’s similarities.

“Look just like North!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“I can’t get over how much you look like North, Kim!!” another fan said.

“Kim looks like Northie,” yet another follower observed.

Kim’s fans have shared before how much she and North favored each other under photos that the mother-daughter duo have shared together. According to People, not only does North have her famous mom’s face, but she also has Kim’s love of beauty and fashion. The celebrity tot has been featured in magazines for her personal style. Kim has also referred to North as her “little fashionista” and lets North style herself on occasion. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even let North style herself while the West family was on vacation in Tokyo, Japan.

While Kim is fine with North styling herself, she may have to wait a few years until she can try on her mother’s makeup collection. Kim previously dished that, while North loves makeup, her dad, Kanye, has decided to veto their 6-year-old daughter’s makeup use until she is older. Kim shared that, while Kanye was open to wearing makeup in the past, they both agreed that North should be a little more mature before experimenting with beauty products.

“As a parent, you just learn and figure it out as you go, and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age, but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss,” Kim explained to E! News.