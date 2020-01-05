Cindy Prado Flashes A Hint Of Underboob In Orange Bikini With Unique Design: ‘In My Natural Habitat’

Cindy's tiny two-piece was trimmed with leopard print.

Cindy Prado wore a uniquely designed bikini that could barely contain her curves during a trip to Tulum, Mexico.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old Cuban model took to Instagram to share a set of sizzling swimsuit snapshots with her fans. Cindy was pictured flaunting her fit figure in a tiny orange two-piece with leopard-print trim. In the first of five photos, the Maxim hottie gave her fans a side view of her thong bikini bottoms and her pert backside. In her second snap, she was pictured straddling a rustic wooden rail constructed of logs and branches.

Cindy’s final three photos provided a clear view of the front of her bathing suit. Her triangle top was stretched tight over her ample cleavage, and it was slightly riding up to reveal a hint of underboob. The garment was embellished with a silver ring in the center of the bust.

Cindy’s bottoms were also embellished with a silver ring on the right side only. The shiny decoration was attached to two thin leopard-print strings connected to the bottoms’ thong back. The left side of the asymmetrical garment featured a different design. It was a thick, orange side strap trimmed in leopard print.

Both straps were stretched high up on Cindy’s hips, creating the illusion that her slender legs were even longer than they already are. They also drew the eye to the impressive size difference between her shapely hips and tiny waist. Cindy credited PrettyLittleThing for designing her unusual bikini.

Cindy wore her long, sandy blond hair in soft waves. Her beauty look included dark nude lipstick, brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and warm bronzer.

Cindy was pictured walking in the sand outside of a resort surrounded by lush tropical plants. The building’s eaves were covered with dried grass. According to the caption of her post, Cindy’s snaps were taken during her stay at the Alaya luxury hotel in Tulum, Mexico. She described the location as her “natural habitat.”

It didn’t take long for Cindy’s admirers to flood the comments section of her post with words of adoration.

“As sexy as a human can possibly be!!” read one response to her photos.

“You are a beauty and you stay in a beautiful place,” remarked another fan.

“Absolutely the most beautiful woman on IG,” a third admirer gushed.

Cindy’s followers always love it when she models bikinis in her steamy social media snaps. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her fans also went wild over the leopard-print bikini that she rocked in an upload from a few days ago. It was likewise a PrettyLittleThing design, and that photo was also taken during her trip to Tulum.