‘Dynasty’ Star Elizabeth Gillies Stuns In A Gorgeous Red Dolce & Gabbana Dress

Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies wowed her 9.4 million followers on Sunday afternoon with a gorgeous new photo posted to her Instagram account. The 26-year-old wore a stunning red dress from Dolce & Gabbana, selected for her by the Dynasty costume designer, Meredith Markworth-Pollack.

“Back to the grind tomorrow,” wrote the actress.

She joked about not being able to “wear nice things” while onset, even though that is obviously not the case.

Gillies is about to return to production on season three of The CW series. Her character, Fallon Carrington, is often dressed to the nines in the latest fashion trends and ensembles. Her most recent Instagram image is likely an outfit Fallon will be wearing on the series at some point in the future.

The gorgeous gown has a fitted top with a plunging neckline, showing off the brunette bombshell’s ample bosom. A thick strap of satin is wrapped around her midriff and gives way to a voluminous skirt made of tulle fabric.

Gillies sat on a small stool in front of a full-length mirror. She stretched out her palms behind her to lean back and gazed upward into the light, eyes closed to bask in the glow like a glamorous model.

Her signature brunette locks were styled into elegant loose curls and then pinned back in a half-up half-down hairdo.

Fans of the popular actress are familiar with her trademark makeup looks. She is rarely spotted without winger eyeliner and perfectly-shaped eyebrows. In her latest snapshot, she is also sporting a classic red lipstick color that matches her dress. A pair of red high heels adorned with feathers complete her look.

Fellow actress Busy Phillips complimented Gillies on her ensemble, as did Page Six editor Kristin McNamara.

Fans of both the television show and Gillies left more than 2,000 comments on the Instagram update and the image accumulated more than 695,800 likes within an hour of going live.

“[T]hanks for coming back from the hiatus we missed you xx,” wrote one fan.

“You’re so amazing as Fallon! Thank you for sharing your talent with us!!!” exclaimed a second person.

“FALLON BETTER WEAR THIS OUTFIT,” said a third admirer.

“[O]mg liz STOP IT YOU’RE SO GORGEOUS,” complimented a fourth user.

Her numerous followers have become accustomed to seeing beautiful — and sometimes sexy — photographs of the smokeshow on a regular basis.

Dynasty will return from its winter hiatus with new episodes beginning on January 17, on The CW.