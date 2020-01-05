‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Victor Collapses, Sonny Kisses Evan

Days of Our Lives is set to kick off a brand new week with high drama as fans will see some interesting twists and turns for characters such as Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch on Monday, January 6 as Ciara finally decides to confront her grandfather about his involvement in Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Stauss) death, a crime which her boyfriend, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), is currently in prison for.

Ciara will hold nothing back when it comes to telling Victor exactly how she feels about the situation, but things will take a scary turn when Victor collapses in his chair during the confrontation.

Ciara will panic and ultimately call an ambulance for her ailing grandfather. Victor will get transported to the hospital as spoilers suggests he’s had a stroke.

Victor’s life will likely hang in the balance, rocking the Kiriakis family and giving Ciara no hope for a confession or any other information out of her grandfather. However, Xander (Paul Telfer) could still offer some insight into the situation, but it is unlikely that he’ll be willing to rat out himself or his Uncle Vic to save Ben.

Meanwhile, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will continue to grow closer to Evan. The duo have been spending a lot of time together and have struck up a friendship.

Evan has been a shoulder for Sonny to lean on as he deals with the collapse of his marriage to Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as well as the fact that his husband is in prison for killing his mother, Adrienne (Judi Evans).

This week, fans will see the couple grow even closer as they’ll finally share another kiss. Of course, Sonny will likely feel conflicted about kissing another man while he’s still married to Will, and the guilt may eat at him.

In addition, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will come face-to-face with her ex-husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), yet again. However, she doesn’t know that Steve’s body has been taken over by none other than Stefano DiMera.

Kayla will want to know why Steve’s back in town, and when she finds out that he’s in love with another woman, she’ll press him for information about the object of his affection, unaware that he’s talking about Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), the love of Stefano’s life.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander will visit Ben in prison and threaten him. Ben won’t take the threat lightly, and Days of Our Lives fans could see the altercation turn physical.