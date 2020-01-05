Bikini-Clad Sailor Brinkley-Cook Is ‘Dancing With The Starfish’ In Mom Christie’s Underwater Photos

Sailor showed off her flexibility while going snorkeling with boyfriend Ben Sosne.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook took her dancing skills under the sea for a series of photos snapped by her mom, supermodel Christie Brinkley.

On Saturday, Christie, 65, took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of Sailor, 21, swimming underwater during their family trip to Turks and Caicos. Sailor was pictured rocking a light blue bikini that included an athletic-style top with a cut-out on the bust. Sailor’s bottoms featured ties on the sides and a cheeky back that showed off her peachy derriere.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model was also wearing a snorkeling mask and fins. She had her long, blond hair pulled back in a low ponytail.

In the first photo in a set of eight, Sailor was shown displaying her impressive flexibility by arching her back with her sculpted stomach facing the water’s surface. Her left leg was bent, and her right leg was straight. Sailor was reaching back with her arms to hold her body in its arched position.

In Christie’s second photo, Sailor was captured on camera right before she surfaced. The blond beauty had her chest thrust out and her head tilted far back. Her arms were stretched out behind her, and her long, leans legs were almost completely straight.

Sailor was also pictured contorting her body with her head facing the seabed. Her legs were bent so that she could reach back to grab her left heel with her right hand.

Christie’s stunning vacation photos included a few shots of Sailor’s boyfriend, Ben Sosne, exploring the gorgeous reef where the pictures were taken. In the final photograph of the set, Sailor and Ben were pictured sharing a kiss near the water’s surface.

In the caption of her post, Christie quipped that her daughter was “Dancing with The Starfish.” She also promoted Sailor’s upcoming guest appearances on the Dancing with the Stars tour. Sailor competed on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars last year, and many fans were disappointed when she and partner, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, were eliminated early on in the competition. However, Sailor’s supporters will get a chance to watch her dance again when the DWTS live tour kicks off on March 5.

While Sailor’s fans enjoyed watching her dance on land, they also loved getting a glimpse of her underwater moves.

“She is the little mermaid!” read one response to Christie’s Instagram post.

“What a fantastic photo. LOVED her on Dancing with the Stars,” another fan wrote.

“Absolutely stunning!!” remarked a third admirer.

Christie also received plenty of praise in the comments section of her post.

“@christiebrinkley you and @sailorbrinkleycook are twinning,” gushed one fan. “This could easily be you in this photo. Beautiful life and beautiful people.”