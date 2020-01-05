‘One Piece’ Episode 917 Preview, Spoilers: Blackbeard Makes A Move, Major Incident In Mary Geoise Hinted!

The upcoming episode of One Piece, which is titled “The Holyland in Tumult! Emperor of the Sea Blackbeard Cackles!” is expected to feature three interesting scenes. As shown in the preview for One Piece Episode 917, these include the Straw Hat Pirates alliance making a move to take down Emperor and Beast Pirates captain Kaido, the major incident in the Holy Land Mary Geoise, and the clash between former Warlord and Thriller Bark Pirates captain Gecko Moria and Emperor and Blackbeard Pirates captain Marshall D. Teach.

“To take down Kaido, the Straw Hats make another move! Meanwhile, at the Reverie, a major incident occurs! The tumultuous New World. At the center of what whirlpool, the Emperor of the Sea Blackbeard starts moving to become the King of the Pirates!”

The One Piece Episode 917 preview also hinted at the upcoming battle between Moria and Emperor Blackbeard. Moria is set to infiltrate Emperor Blackbeard’s territory with the goal of rescuing and avenging his crew. Moria didn’t go to war with the Blackbeard Pirates alone. As shown in the preview, Moria brought his zombie army with him. He is also using his devil fruit power to take control of Emperor Blackbeard’s subordinates.

However, knowing how powerful the Black Beard Pirates are, Moria clearly doesn’t stand a chance. This One Piece Episode preview ended with Moria being stabbed by an invisible enemy. However, Emperor Blackbeard doesn’t want to kill Moria immediately as he’s planning to convince him to become his subordinate and help him become the next King of the Pirates.

One Piece Episode 917 is also set to feature the major incident in the Holy Land Mary Geoise. In the previous episodes of the One Piece Reverie Arc, Sabo and the Revolutionary Army invaded the Holy Land Mary Geoise to save their comrade who was turned into a slave by the Celestial Dragons, former Warlord Bartholomew Kuma. With the presence of several powerful figures at the Holy Land Mary Geoise, it is highly likely that there will be plenty of casualties in the battle between the Revolutionary Army and the World Government.

One Piece Episode 917 will also reveal what the Straw Hat Pirates are planning to do after their captain, Monkey D. Luffy, suffered a massive defeat from the hands of Emperor Kaido. Though Luffy is currently locked in a prison cell, the Straw Hat Pirates alliance is expected to stick to their goal of freeing the Land of Wano from Emperor Kaido and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi. While doing the individual task given to them by Kinemon, the Straw Hat Pirates will likely be thinking of possible ways to rescue their captain.