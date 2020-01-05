Olivia Culpo Takes Sexy Selfie In Skimpy Red Bralette And Sweatpants

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo thrilled her 4.5 million Instagram followers with a sizzling selfie she snapped in a luxurious-looking bathroom. The wall behind her was covered in marble tile, and there was a large black-framed mirror on the wall. However, the focal point of the snap was Olivia’s stunning physique. The beauty perched on something in the bathroom, as one of her legs was up and her foot was visible.

Olivia rocked a red bralette with a low-cut neckline that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The bralette was thinly lined, and the athletic-looking piece could barely contain Olivia’s curves. Her toned stomach was on full display, and she paired the skimpy top with some cozy-looking red sweatpants. The look was casual yet super sexy and showcased Olivia’s curves to perfection.

Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and down in soft waves, and she rocked a minimal beauty look, with bold brows, a soft pink lip, and a healthy glow courtesy of some blush. She had two bracelets on one arm as her only accessory and held up her white phone case to snap the selfie in a mirror. Her gaze was on the cell phone screen rather than looking at the camera, and she looked flawless in the snap. She kept the caption of the post simple, just revealing that the selfie was taken in the morning.

Olivia’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 42,700 likes within just 18 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look and filled it with over 300 comments praising Olivia’s beauty and toned physique.

“Yowza!! You’re too hot for 2019, bring on 2020!” one fan said, accompanied by several emoji including flame emoji.

“I just now fell in love,” another fan added.

Loading...

One follower loved the bold hue of Olivia’s ensemble, and said “stunning in red!”

One fan was a bit distracted by something spotted on Olivia’s phone case and wasn’t quite able to comprehend the sight. “I’m so confused with the reflection of the back of your phone!?! Is that a mirror or an arm sticker? I just don’t understand.”

Olivia isn’t afraid to flaunt her sculpted physique for her eager followers on Instagram. Back in December 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Olivia got a head start on her resolutions by sharing some of them with her followers. She shared them in the caption of a double Instagram update in which she rocked knee-high boots and a short dress that showed off her incredible legs.