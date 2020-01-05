Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Sizzles In Daring Red Bathing Suit For ‘Sunday Funday’

Kayla Moody got the pulses of her fans racing when she wore a daring bathing suit in her latest Instagram snap, shared to her feed in honor of “Sunday funday.”

In the Instagram photo, the “proud military wife” is seen sporting the revealing red bathing suit as she pops out of a swimming pool. Kayla’s sexy one-piece left little to the imagination with its risque cut, which flaunted her colossal cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs.

The model grabbed at both sides of the sexy swimwear and gave it a little tug as she posed with a sultry stare for the camera.

Kayla wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose, wavy strands that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot, an application which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. Kayla added to the application with a bronzed tan all over her body, pink blush to showcase her cheekbones, and a nude lip.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous swimming pool can be seen on a sunny day. Meanwhile, in the caption of the post, Kayla asked her fans how they like to spend their Sundays.

Of course, Kayla’s more than 611,000 followers wasted no time clicking the like button nearly 2,700 times while leaving 80 comments in the first 45 minutes after the shot was uploaded to her account.

“You are the most wonderful miracle in the world, there is nothing more beautiful than you,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I started by seeing your pic Goddess. So I’d say my day is off to a great start!” another admirer revealed.

“Love that look on your face, always seductive, always wanting,” a third comment read.

“Kicking off Sunday looking at your latest photos is a pretty good way to end the weekend. Thanks for the great content you always put out!” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just hours before her red bathing suit snap went live, Kayla stunned followers by wearing a purple bikini on the beach. In the caption of that post, the model encouraged her fans to be the reason that someone smiled.

The bikini photo was also a popular post among Kayla Moody’s fans, who have clicked the like button more than 10,000 times while writing over 200 comments to date.