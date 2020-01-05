‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Tensions Rise & Lives Hang In The Balance

It looks like Days of Our Lives fans are in for a wild ride in the coming week judging from the newly released preview. The promo promises wild confrontations, medical emergencies, and more.

In the new clip, fans can see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) tending to her ailing grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Victor appears to be unconscious as Ciara panics and begs him to wake up.

Later, Victor is transported to the hospital where his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer) is waiting. Xander looks furious and tells a visibly shaken Ciara that if Victor dies it will be all her fault.

In another clip, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) takes on Stefano DiMera, although he believes him to be Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). Fans know that Stefano is currently taking up residence in Steve’s body, but only Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), who has been brainwashed to believe that she is Princess Gina, knows about it.

When “Steve” made his big return to Salem on New Year’s Eve his ex-wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) was stunned to see him. However, he promised that he wasn’t back in town to reunite with Kayla, but to help Hope look for Stefano. The entire plan is a big set-up so that Stefano can spend time with the love of his life, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

This week, Jack will tell Steve exactly what he thinks about him ditching Kayla and not returning home for the funeral of his own sister, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans).

“Steve” will insist that Kayla has moved on with her life as she’s now dating Adrienne’s former husband, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), but Jack won’t let him off the hook so easily.

Lives hang in the balance as Victor collapses and Ben waits to hear if he'll be given the death penalty. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/JSPgjfrgSg — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 4, 2020

Loading...

In addition, Justin will have his hands full as he processes Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) final appeal. Ben is currently in prison for the murder of his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stauss), but has proclaimed his innocence.

If Ben doesn’t win his final appeal he will be sentenced to death. In the promo, Ben is seen having a physical confrontation with Xander, whom he believes framed him for Jordan’s death.

Ben is obviously upset, and the preview ends with Justin telling him that the ruling on the appeal has come in. Ben looks nervous in the video, as he knows this is his final hope to save his life and eventually prove he is innocent so that he can return home to his girlfriend, Ciara.

It looks like another intense week in Salem as Days of Our Lives fans are just diving into the drama that the new year will bring.