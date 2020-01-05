Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Perky Assets In New Instagram Video

Brazilian hottie Natalia Garibotto heated up her Instagram feed with another sizzling swimsuit video on Sunday, January 5.

Natalia’s latest upload was a promotion for Bang Energy drinks. Posting her skin-baring ads for the company on the social media site has become a regular custom for the bombshell, ever since she became one of the brand’s elite models.

In the video, the model started off dancing to an EDM tune inside her bathroom. She was dressed in a white bathrobe, grinding down to the beat. A few seconds later, she was holding a Bang Energy drink in one hand as she danced her heart out.

The next sequence showed Natalia coming out of her closet, wearing a skimpy printed bikini set. She made sure to show off her voluptuous assets by twirling around so her admirers could take a good look at her big booty.

As she drank the energy drink, the video panned out and showed the next sequence, where Natalia was seen wearing a black Bang Energy tank top that she paired with sporty black shorts and white sneakers. Natalia’s cleavage was on display from the shirt’s low plunging neckline.

The beauty was wearing her highlighted blond tresses up — first in a bun and then later, in a ponytail. Natalia let her beauty shine by wearing a makeup look that included filled-in brows, false lashes, smoky eyeshadow, mascara, contour, highlighter, and a slick of nude lipstick. She also painted her perfectly manicured nails with white polish.

The Instagram sensation wore a thick gold necklace and layered it with another thin one. Additionally, she wore dainty diamond stud earrings for the shoot.

In the caption, the model shared that she has three personalities — a bikini queen, a bum, and a “tom boy.” She then asked followers to choose their favorite.

The latest update earned more than 200,000 views and almost 300 comments in 13 hours of being live. The model’s admirers flooded the comments section with compliments, while other fans dropped fire and heart emoji — or a combination of both.

“Which does goofball fall under? Because that’s the one I like,” answered one of her fans.

“I love all three lmao they are amazing and definitely hilarious!” another admirer added.

“Awesome & Hilarious. Bum definitely!!!” a third Instagram user wrote.

Just a day ago, Natalia posted another sexy update to her feed where she was seen in a tiny bikini that had a colorful print all over it.