‘One Piece’ Episode 916 Spoilers, Recap: Kaido Defeats Luffy, Straw Hat Reunites With Captain Kid

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “A Living Hell! Luffy, Humiliated in the Great Mine,” revealed the conclusion of the epic battle between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Emperor and Beast Pirates captain Kaido. It also featured Luffy reuniting with another member of the Worst Generation in Emperor Kaido’s prison, Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid.

One Piece Episode 916 started with Luffy and Emperor Kaido exchanging powerful blows. While in his Gear Fourth Bounceman form, Luffy attacked Emperor Kaido with King Kong Gun, while the latter responded with Thunder Bagua. Before his fist touched Emperor Kaido’s face, Luffy was hit by a giant club and lost consciousness. Though he already earned the title as the Fifth Emperor of the Sea, Luffy is still clearly not yet on the same level as Emperor Kaido.

After knocking him out with one hit, Emperor Kaido called Luffy weak and ordered his men to send him to prison. Instead of killing him, Emperor Kaido wanted to break Luffy’s spirits and convince him to fight for the Beast Pirates. Despite being unconscious, Luffy managed to beat four of Emperor Kaido’s subordinates using Conqueror’s Haki.

Everyone was shocked by Luffy’s action, including Emperor Kaido and Thief Brigade Chief Shutenmaru. Shutenmaru likened Luffy’s attack to one of the techniques of Lord Kozuki Oden. Though their first attempt to handcuff Luffy was a failure, the Beast Pirates still succeeded in bringing the Straw Hat Pirates captain to their prison located in Udon.

As revealed in One Piece Episode 916, the prison is the home to the weapon factories and mines in which prisoners are forced to work. From the time he entered the prison, Luffy was giving every member of the Beast Pirates a death stare. Luffy was locked in a cell where he met a very familiar face, Captain Kid. Like Luffy, Captain Kid also suffered a massive defeat against Emperor Kaido and as of now, all he wanted was to have his revenge.

The news about Luffy’s defeat quickly spread all around the Land of Wano and already reached some members of the Straw Hat Pirates, including Roronoa Zoro, Cyborg Franky, Usopp, and Nico Robin. Meanwhile, One Piece Episode 916 revealed how Vinsmoke Sanji, Nami, Brook, Tony Tony Chopper, and their allies survived Emperor Kaido’s furious attack at the ruins of Oden’s Castle. Using Shinobu’s power, the Straw Hat Pirates fell in a giant hole and dodged Emperor Kaido’s fire blast. However, as of now, they have no idea what happened in the fight between Luffy and Emperor Kaido.