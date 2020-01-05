WWE News: Kevin Owens Recalls Receiving Career-Changing Advice From Steve Austin

Kevin Owens has adopted the Stunner as his finishing maneuver in recent years, so it’s unsurprising to learn that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has had a huge influence on his career. However, the Monday Night Raw superstar recently revealed that the Hall of Famer gave him some important advice that helped propel his career — and promo skills — to the next level.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc, Owens recently sat down with Booker T on the Reality of Wrestling podcast. During the interview, he recalled meeting Austin at an airport in 2005, and the legendary performer told Owens to keep “running [his] mouth” in order to make it to the top. Owens took the advice on board and the rest is history.

“Man, that really hit home with me as I was already a guy who talked smack during matches. But from that point on, I went into overdrive and it’s become a big part of my persona. That’s something people look forward to and I don’t know why, but I can’t seem to shut up. But obviously, that is something people like to see from me.”

Owens also told Booker T that he tries to make his trash talk seem realistic, as he wants the audience to believe that he’s projecting his real feelings. Most fans are of the opinion that he’s successful in that regard, as he’s one of the most popular superstars on the entire roster, and one of the few who is reportedly trusted by company management to speak into a microphone unscripted.

However, being good at his job has sometimes come at a cost for the superstar. During the interview, he revealed that he struggles to switch his brain off, and it took being injured and forced to sit out for months to enable him to enjoy a healthier work-life balance.

“I think that time was really helpful in helping me find a different way to think about this industry because it consumed me. Even if I’m just driving and I’m by myself, I’ll think about the company and wrestling and how I can make an impact.”

Owens also recalled how Shawn Michaels helped him switch off from his job to focus more on his family, who have also been imperative in helping him disconnect when he’s not on the road.

At the time of this writing, Owens is involved in a main event feud with Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain.