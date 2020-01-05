Megan McKenna Sizzles In A Black String Bikini And Cowboy Hat

The British reality show star is enjoying a Caribbean vacation.

Megan McKenna rocked a skimpy bikini during her sun-drenched getaway in the Caribbean. According to the Daily Mail, The X Factor: Celebrity winner is currently enjoying a long New Year vacation, and she’s been documenting her trip on Instagram.

In a set of three photos that she uploaded on Sunday, the 27-year-old British beauty was pictured wearing a black two-piece that included a tiny top with classic triangle cups. Megan’s bottoms featured stretchy elastic bands on the sides instead of ties, and they were pulled up high on her slender hips. The thin bands were embellished with small gold details.

A tiny triangle of fabric made up the front of Megan’s bikini bottoms, which appeared to have an even more revealing thong back. However, only the slightest glimpse of the garment’s back was visible when Megan turned to the side for her second snapshot.

The Only Way Is Essex star’s swimsuit showed off her slim, sculpted stomach and toned legs. She accessorized her bikini with a straw cowboy hat. However, she didn’t need the brimmed headgear to protect her bare face from the sun’s harmful rays because she was already in the shade. Megan was posing in a small cabana, where she could lounge in comfort on a platform bed covered with padding and pillows. However, Megan stood up for her photos.

She wore her layered blond hair down and straight. Megan didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup. In her first photo, she was pictured reaching up to hold the brim of her cowboy hat with both hands. For her second snapshot, she slightly tugged on the side straps of her bikini bottoms while giving the camera a flirty smile. In her third picture, Megan was shown tipping her hat.

In the caption of her post, the Ex on the Beach star revealed that she’s been savoring her time in the Caribbean.

Megan’s fans are often wowed by her fashion choices that flash plenty of skin, but her 2.4 million Instagram followers particularly seem to love her bikini photos. Over the course of a few hours, her latest seaside snapshots earned over 42,000 likes.

“Just perfection in a picture,” read one response to her post.

“Absolute body goals!!!” wrote another fan.

“Wow, your body is unreal #goals,” a third admirer remarked.

There were a few critics that accused Megan of looking too thin, including one commenter who wrote that she needs to “go eat some food.” As reported by the Daily Star, Megan’s slim physique was also criticized after she shared a photo of herself eating a piece of watermelon in a bikini on New Year’s Day. Megan clapped back by calling her critics out for “skinny shaming” her, writing that it’s “the same as fat shaming.”