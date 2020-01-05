Brad Pitt Says He Wants To ‘Explore’ Dance As His Future: ‘I’m Feeling Moved By The Spirit’

The actor reveals he feels drawn to the dance floor.

Brad Pitt says he sees dancing in his future. The 56-year-old Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star told W magazine that while he’s not a singer, he has a desire to explore dancing.

In the interview, Pitt recalled that as a teenager he went to two proms sporting a white tuxedo. Nearly 40 years later he’s ready to hit the dance floor again, but presumably not to slow dance to an ’80s power ballad.

“I had a 20-year hiatus where I didn’t dance at all, and now I kind of see dance as my future,” Pitt told the magazine, per Entertainment Tonight. “I know I’ll be throwing arms out of joint and dislocating things, but yeah, I feel like I’ve got the green light in my soul to explore dance. I don’t know what that means yet, but I’m feeling moved by the spirit.”

While in a fantasy world he could be Dancing With the Stars’ next mirrorball trophy contender, don’t ever expect to see Pitt show off his singing chops on American Idol.

“I sing very badly,” Pitt said. “Animals flee. I can start stampedes. As a kid, I had the rock star fantasy, but I couldn’t sing or play any instruments, so I had to go to the next best thing.”

Pitt added that as a kid he set his sights on becoming the next Evel Knievel or Muhammad Ali, but he ultimately skipped the high-risk sporting career and stayed safely on the ground with acting, where he actually has shown off a dance move or two. Fans may recall his iconic tango scene with future wife Angelina Jolie in the 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

While Pitt didn’t elaborate on what kind of dancing he would like to pursue or if he sees it colliding with his career, he has expressed an interest in exotic dance in the past. In 2012, Pitt told The Hollywood Reporter that he would love to someday work in a Bollywood film as he praised the quality of the genre’s actors and their colorful films. Pitt even teased that he would love to dance, Bollywood style.

Pitt told the outlet that fans never know when he might decide to work in a Bollywood film and “do one of those dance numbers with the whole crew in the backdrop.”

But in 2017, Pitt admitted he is a terrible dancer, so maybe Bollywood won’t come calling after all.

“I can’t dance,” Brad told CNN, per Just Jared. “I can’t. I can’t.”

The Oscar-winning star also admitted that he has zero musical skills and needed a double for a musical scene in the film The Tree of Life.