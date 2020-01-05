Canadian ‘Playboy’ Model Khloe Terae Goes Topless To Show Off Her Tanned Skin

Canadian bombshell Khloe Terae, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, took to her Instagram account on Saturday, January 04, and wowed her 2.3 million fans with a very hot picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen wearing nothing at all except for some jewelry items. Knowing that nudity is prohibited on Instagram, the model censored her nipples with the help of her forearm. The move also allowed her to flaunt her gold bracelets and a selection of rings. She also wore a gold pendant in her neck to ramp up the glamour.

Apart from her enviable assets, Khloe also showed off a glimpse of her taut stomach and thighs to tease her fans.

Staying true to her signature style, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless finish, nude lipstick that she teamed with a darker shade of lip liner and a slick of gloss, bronze blusher, nude eyeshadow, lots of mascara that accentuated Khloe’s beautiful eyes and defined eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses into romantic curls and allowed them to cascade over her right breast and shoulder.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Houston, Texas. In the caption, the model talked about her long hair and tanned skin and also informed her fans that she got eyelash extensions. She also tagged her hairstylist to give them a shout-out.

To pose for the picture, the model could be seen sitting on a bed against the backdrop of a white, tiled wall.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap amassed more than 18,000 likes and over 430 comments where fans could be seen drooling over the model’s hotness and showering her with numerous compliments.

“I think you just broke the internet,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“How beautiful and hot! You rock it, girl!” another one chimed in.

“Omg, yessss!!! Do another post like this without covering your chest with your hands,” a third follower requested the model.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s flawless looks.

“WOW!!!! You are so beautiful and stunning. You are my dream woman [heart emoji]. This is just fantastic and wonderful.”

Some other fans wrote words and phrases like “goddess,” “amazing beauty,” and “too hot,” to praise the model.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Rachel Bush, Katelyn Runck, Nina Serebrova, Anastasiya Kvitko and Dasha Mart, among others.