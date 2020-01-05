Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Incredible Body In Gravity-Defying Pose

In her latest Instagram update, fitness model Jen Selter surprised her 12.8 million followers with a snap that captured her in a gravity-defying pose. Her sculpted physique was on full display in a skintight outfit in the photo showcasing her incredible level of fitness.

Jen didn’t include a geotag on the post to specify exactly where the snap was captured, but she was on a set of stairs with railings on either side overlooking the ocean. The waves lapped at the shore, with white froth cascading over the sand, and the blue sky was filled with clouds. The sunlight bounced off the water, illuminating the scene and giving it a magical glow.

In the middle of it all was Jen. The brunette bombshell rocked a tight long-sleeved crop top and a pair of leggings. The lighting in the snap made it hard to determine the exact hue of her ensemble, but the look was pale and skintight. She finished off the athletic ensemble with a pair of sneakers and had her brunette locks pulled back in a ponytail.

For the incredible pose, Jen placed both hands on the left railing and had one foot on the right railing. Her body was the bridge connecting the two, and she extended one leg up to the sky at a seemingly impossible angle. The pose showed off Jen’s athletic ability, and also accentuated her toned stomach, legs, and sculpted derriere.

Jen paired the picture with an inspirational caption to motivate her followers. She shared a sweet message before encouraging her fans to consider joining her for a 21-day challenge she’s running.

Whether or not they’re interested in the challenge, many of her fans absolutely loved the shot, and the post received over 58,500 likes within just 17 hours. The post also had over 300 comments by her eager followers, who shared their thoughts on the snap.

“Love this picture so much,” one fan commented, followed by a series of heart-eyes emoji.

“You go girl!!! Looking awesome!!!” another said.

Another follower commented that Jen was looking “perfect as always.”

“You are amazing. Extraordinary,” another fan added.

Jen’s Instagram followers have likely come to expect her in one of two types of ensembles — either workout gear, including tight leggings that showcase her sculpted derriere, or skimpy swimwear that accentuates her chiseled abs. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, prior to sharing the gravity-defying shot taken on the stair railings near the beach, Jen posted a picture of herself lunging in a skimpy striped bikini that showcased her toned physique.