Yaslen Clemente Dons A Dangerously-Tiny Bikini In New Instagram Snapshot

Latina model Yaslen Clemente is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on Instagram. In fact, the hottie posts new, sexy snaps every week to tease her 1.2 million fans.

In her latest share, that she posted on Saturday, January 04, the model could be seen rocking a fuchsia-colored bikini that allowed her to put her body on full display.

The dangerously-tiny bikini top enabled her to show off an ample amount of underboob, while her skimpy bikini bottoms drew viewers’ attention toward her long, sexy legs.

Staying true to her style, and in keeping with the outdoor photoshoot, Yaslen opted for minimal makeup so as not to overdo her look. The application included a nude shade of lipstick and defined eyebrows.

The hottie wore her shoulder-length tresses in soft curls and decided to ditch accessories and jewelry items.

To strike a pose for the sultry snap, Yaslen could be seen standing near the fence of a wooden patio. She placed her hand on the railings for support, tilted her head toward the right side, left her lips slightly parted and looked straight into the camera.

The model did not use a geotag with her post, therefore, the location where the snap was captured is not known.

In the caption, Yaslen tagged her photographer and included a motivational quote.

Within 16 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 31,000 likes and over 230 comments in which fans and followers expressed their admiration for the model’s beauty and hot figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

While most of her fans used subtly-flirtatious words to praise her, others poured their hearts out without any hesitance.

“So beautiful!! You make my heart bloom!!!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow!! You’re so perfect, Yaslen. Omg, you are a true goddess [heart-eyed emoji]” another one of her followers chimed in.

“Jesus Christ!! Now that’s what I call pure perfection. Simply breathtaking,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on Yaslen’s hot looks.

“Stunning picture, princess. You are truly a work of art!”

Some other fans used words and phrases like “queen,” “extremely hot,” and “I am speechless,” to let the model know how much they adore her. The remaining fans used a millennial way to praise Yaslen and used heart and kiss emoji instead of using long sentences.

Apart from her fans, many of her fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Mary Bellavita, Luz Elena Echeverria, and Natalia Garibotto, among others.