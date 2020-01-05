Australian Knockout Laura Amy Lifts Up Her Top, Flashes Killer Abs In Sexy New Pic

Australian bombshell Laura Amy put her insane body on full display in today’s Instagram photo share. The 26-year-old hottie went online bright and early on Sunday morning to drop a sizzling new pic, and wowed fans with her fierce physique and enticing posture. Snapped in nothing but a tiny crop top and skimpy bikini bottoms, the brunette babe put on a tantalizing display, posing seductively for the camera to show off her toned bod and sensational curves. The result was a steamy shot that racked up 4,300 likes in the first hour of going live, in spite of the early hour of posting.

For her latest update, Laura let herself be photographed in a posh-looking bathroom, one complete with floor length windows overlooking a busy city line. The stunning lingerie model has a penchant for posing in bathrooms, as she herself confessed in a recent post, and has once again found photo inspiration while hanging out in the lavish lavatory at the majestic five-star Sofitel hotel in Sydney. While the brunette bombshell didn’t disclose her whereabouts via a geotag, fans immediately recognized the place and the gorgeous view that came with it, and reached out in the comments section to gush over the splendid location.

Laura was wearing a vividly-colored cropped T-shirt that hemmed at the waist, leaving her gym-honed midriff exposed. The neon green item featured at frilly black trim, which adorned both the sleeves and the bottom of the scanty piece, calling even further attention to Laura’s supple figure. To add more spice to the steamy shot, the scorching brunette lifted up her top, flashing her sculpted stomach and killer abs. A majestic black dragon adorned the front of the eye-catching top, along with some writing in cursive — of which observers could only make out the words “Kiss of the,” as Laura crimpled the top in her hand.

The Instagram sensation paired the item with a minuscule black thong — a low-waist, high-cut design that perfectly showcased her chiseled lower body. The scanty garment boasted a scooped, v-shaped waistline that offered a generous view of her trim tummy and impossibly tiny waist. The revealing bikini bottoms sported thick straps that sat high on Laura’s hips, further accentuating her spectacular curves.

The Australian beauty channeled her inner seductress, striking a provocative pose to show off the daring outfit. She stood by the door frame, leaning her curvy backside against the wooden surface, and arched her back, seductively raising one arm above her head. The photo captured her from the thigh up, emphasizing her voluptuous lower body and hourglass frame. Laura looked directly into the camera with an intense gaze and softly pursed her pillowy lips for extra oomph.

The stunning model added bling to her skin-baring attire with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a couple of statement rings on her fingers. She also wore a yellow bangle around her wrist and showcased her intricate arm tattoo. Laura completed the sexy look with a chic glam, donning an elegant winged eyeliner, earth-toned eyeshadow, and a pink lip gloss. She wore her hair down, letting her raven tresses frame her face as they fell down her back and over her shoulders.

In the caption, the busty brunette tagged Fashion Nova, indicating that the photo was an ad for the popular clothing brand. She added a green-heart emoji, which seemed to mirror the color of her trendy crop top.

Many of her 720,000-plus Instagram followers showed their appreciation for the sultry post, rewarding the pic with upward of 6,700 likes and a little shy of 180 comments within the first three hours after the photo went live.

“Unreal doll,” wrote one person, adding a drooling-face emoji.

“Yasssss [sparkles emoji] Work it babe!” commented another, followed by a raising-hands emoji and a hundred-points emoji.

“This girl has a beautiful body and she knows it,” read a third message, trailed by a seemingly endless string of emoji of the heart-with-ribbon, wolf, and fire variety.

“Sheer perfection,” declared a fourth fan, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.