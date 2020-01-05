Brazilian Bombshell Theodora Moutinho Puts Her Famous Derriere On Full Display In New Instagram Snap

Instagram model Theodora Moutinho, who goes by the moniker Teddy on the photo-sharing website, took to her page on Saturday night and treated her 2.6 million followers to a new booty snapshot.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a barely-there, orange bikini with thong-style bottoms. To strike a pose for the picture, the model knelt on a wooden dock and turned her back toward the camera.

In the process, she put her peachy posterior, which has become her claim to fame on Instagram, on full display. The pose also allowed Theodora to show off her slim waist and toned legs.

She turned her head toward the camera, flashed a smile and looked straight into it to give off naughty vibes.

Staying true to her style and in keeping with the outdoor photoshoot, the model decided to wear minimal makeup so as not to overdo her look. The application included a sand-colored foundation, a slick of lip balm, a tinge of blusher and lots of mascara to accentuate her eyelashes.

The Brazilian bombshell wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Tampa, Florida. However, Teddy did not disclose the exact location where the snap was captured.

In the caption, Teddy wrote, “yeah you got that yummy yum ice cream,” adding if her fans prefer sorbet or gelato.

Within a day of posting, the snap garnered almost 70,000 likes and over 900 comments which shows that fans fell in love with the sheer display of skin. As a result, they showered the model with numerous compliments to express their admiration.

While many of her fans merely responded to the caption and wrote about their favorite ice cream flavors, many of them perceived Teddy’s caption as an innuendo for her peachy booty.

“I will choose you as the third ice cream flavor,” one of her fans flirtatiously wrote.

“That’s the most perfect booty I have ever seen in my life. Love you, baby,” another follower chimed in.

“Wow! You are smoking hot. So very, very beautiful, like always,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised the model’s beauty and called her a goddess.

“Amazingly beautiful face and figure. That’s what I call a goddess.”

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Teddy’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Victoria Matosa, Hana Giraldo and Maite Alexandra, among others.