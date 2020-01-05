Jana Duggar Shares Photos Of Nephews, Henry & Gideon, Enjoying Some Cousin Time Together

Jana Duggar shared a few heart-melting pictures of her two nephews.

Even though Jana Duggar doesn’t yet have any kids of her own, she loves to spend time with her nieces and nephews whenever she can. It’s pretty obvious how much she enjoys her time with them. The Counting On star’s recent Instagram post has brought plenty of cuteness overload after she shared some sweet snaps of her two nephews, Henry Seewald and Gideon Forsyth, over the weekend.

The boys were visiting at the big house where their grandparents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, reside with their unmarried children. It’s not known if Jana was watching them while their parents were out doing something else or if the families all got together for a visit, but the little guys are as cute as ever. The series of five photos was all about cousins sharing with each other and having a good time together. Henry, 2, and Gideon, 1, are seen sitting on chairs eating some Veggie Straws, a healthy snack alternative. They are sharing each other’s snacks and looking adorable doing it.

The blond cousins are laughing and giggling as they reach over to grab one from the other’s bowl. It even looks like little Gideon had confiscated Henry’s cup that has his name calligraphed on it. One fan asked Jana Duggar who did the calligraphy on the cup and she answered that it was Jessa who created it. Joy-Anna’s son seemed to enjoy transferring the snacks from Henry’s cup to his own bowl, and vice versa. They appear to be entertaining each other.

Gideon is wearing a short-sleeve blue shirt, while cousin Henry is winter-ready in a cute red sweater with a teddy bear on the front. He also has a green flannel shirt underneath for extra warmth.

Duggar fans adored the snapshots and took to the comments section to share their joy. Many of them mentioned that the two boys could pass as brothers instead of cousins. They certainly seem happy whenever they are together, and Jana’s followers certainly loved seeing their sweet interactions.

“So sweet! They look like they could be brothers,” one of her Instagram followers said.

“That is awesome! ‘Sharing is caring.’ Wonderful to see the cousins loving each other at such a young age. Lifelong buddies for sure,” another person said.

Gideon’s facial expressions in the pictures with Henry seem to reveal his happiness over spending time with his cousin. His mom, Joy-Anna Duggar, captured his excitement over another important person in his life and shared it on her Instagram account a few days ago as well. The video clip revealed how thrilled he gets when his daddy, Austin Forsyth, gets home from work. Duggar fans went totally crazy for that as well.