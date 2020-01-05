Marie Osmond Reunites With Her Youngest Son For The First Time In 2 Years

The 'Donny and Marie' star posted a poignant tribute to her son Matthew after they reunited at a Las Vegas airport.

Marie Osmond posted a poignant tribute to her son on Instagram. The Donny and Marie star shared several photos taken at the airport with her son, Matthew Blosil, as she reunited with him for the first time in two years after he returned home from a church mission trip that had him serving in multiple areas of Michigan.

Marie, 60, shared photos of the reunion to Instagram and Facebook as she explained the two-year separation from her now 20-year-old son. In the first photo, The Talk star poses in a Las Vegas airport terminal as her smiling son puts his arm around her. Marie is holding signs that say ‘”Best Day Ever” and “I Get First Hugs” as she sees Matthew in person for the first time in two years.

Other photos show the happy mom hugging her son as she greets him, and another pic features the whole family posing with the returning Matthew with a huge sign that says “Mission Complete.”

In the comments section to the post, some of Marie’s fans said the reunion photos made them cry.

“Oh my gosh these photos made me sob!” one fan wrote. “Matthew must have had such a wonderful journey during his mission.”

“Truly is the best day for a missionary mom. Enjoy your returned missionary!!” another added.

“You deserve first hugs!” a third fan wrote to Marie. ” So exciting to have him home!”

In an open letter to her son posted to Facebook, Marie revealed that her reunion with Matthew was the greatest way she could have kicked off 2020.

“When you came down the escalator at the airport and I saw you for the first time after two years, I cannot tell you how thrilled your mama’s heart was! It was obvious to everyone, that an 18-year-old boy had left, but a 20-year-old man returned. I know you could see how proud I am of you, Matthew!” Marie wrote.

The superstar singer added that after high school her son could have gone straight to college or gone into the workforce but instead chose to serve other people through his faith. She added that her son’s enthusiasm makes her want to be a better person.

Despite their sweet reunion, Marie found herself in the car to take Matthew to college just two days after reuniting with him at the airport. While she admitted that the two days with him went by too quickly, Marie said she is happy her youngest son wants to continue to build on the momentum from his mission as he starts his new life as a college student.

Marie Osmond has a close-knit family and often shares updates on her kids to Instagram. In addition to Matthew, she is the mother of Stephen, 36; Jessica, 32; Rachael, 30; Brandon, 23; Brianna, 22; Abigail, 17; and Michael, who tragically passed away in 2010 at age 18.