‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Viewers Think The Duck Could Be A ’90s Rockstar

Last night, the U.K. premiered their first-ever season of The Masked Singer which had viewers instantly guessing which celebrities are underneath the costumes. The British version airs on ITV and is hosted by Joel Dommett. Guessing with the public who may be singing under the masks are the panelists — pop star Rita Ora, TV presenters Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross, and comedian Ken Jeong.

One of the contestants is singing in a huge yellow duck costume and seems to be the underdog. They appear to be female with a distinctive voice. For their debut performance, they sang Madonna’s iconic single, “Like a Virgin.” While they were singing, McCall said she thought she knew who it was and wrote it down on a piece of paper. Ora told McCall that she imagined the unnamed person she penned down would have a better voice.

Fans took to Twitter to express who they thought was in the costume and used the show’s hashtag, and they seem to be pretty confident that it’s a certain music icon.

“If the duck from #TheMaskedSingerUK isn’t @skinskinny I will eat my own literal skin. Followed skunk Anansie since ’98 and that voice is one of a kind,” one user wrote.

“The Duck is Skin from Skunk Anansie… you can’t mistake that voice,” another shared.

“Is the Duck Skin from Skunk Anansie? I hope it’s Skin from Skunk Anansie. #TheMaskedSingerUK,” a third account tweeted.

“I think #Duck is Skin, the lead singer from #SkunkAnansie and I will be bloody surprised if it isn’t!” a fourth user remarked.

Skin rose to fame as the lead singer of Skunk Anansie in the mid-1990s. Their debut album, Paranoid & Sunburnt, was an instant top 10 success and spent 52 weeks in the U.K. albums chart. The band cemented their success with their sophomore album, Stoosh, which celebrated 69 weeks on the chart, per The Official Charts. At the height of their success, they headlined Glastonbury Festival, making Skin the first black artist to ever headline the festival.

It has been four years since the band released a studio album, so this show may be Skin’s way of reminding the British public of her unique voice.

At the end of the first episode, the contestant in the Butterfly costume was voted out meaning viewers will have to wait a little longer to see who really is Duck.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the celebrity under the Butterfly costume was DJ and EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer. For her performance, Palmer sang The Source featuring Candi Staton’s single, “You’ve Got The Love,” and wowed the audience with her voice. Despite being eliminated first, she seemed happy that no one on the panel guessed her voice correctly.