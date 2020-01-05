Busy Philipps Sizzles In A Black String Bikini As She Thanks Mexico For ‘Nachos And Margs’

Busy bid farewell to Mexico with a stunning seaside snapshot.

Busy Philipps kicked off 2020 with a relaxing Mexico getaway. The 40-year-old Dawson’s Creek star delighted her Instagram followers with a bikini photo taken during her trip. Her body looked incredible, and Busy revealed that she was not depriving herself of junk food or alcohol to look good in her bathing suit.

On Saturday, Busy shared her stunning vacation photo with her 2 million Instagram followers. The Cougar Town actress was pictured rocking a solid black string bikini. The top half of her two-piece swimsuit featured classic triangle cups and halter ties around the neck. The garment’s small size meant that Busy was leaving little to the imagination, but the mother of two exuded confidence in her seaside snapshot.

Busy’s bottoms tied on the sides, and they were a low-rise design that showed off her flat stomach. Her bikini was pretty plain, but Busy used accessories to add visual interest to her beach look. She wore her blond hair pulled up with a dark gray scrunchie, and she added a pop of color to her look by rocking puka shell necklaces in orange and purple. A pair of large gold hoop earrings also dangled from her ears. The jewelry featured a textured design.

Busy protected her eyes from the bright sun with a pair of fun cat-eye sunglasses. Her eye-catching eyewear had heart-shaped, tortoise shell frames and dark lenses.

Busy posed with her hands on her hips, showing off her long, neon yellow fingernails. A sandy beach and crashing waves were visible in the background of her picture.

The former Busy Tonight talk show host didn’t divulge the exact location of her photo, but she revealed that it was snapped somewhere in Mexico. In the caption of her post, she thanked the country for “the nachos and the margs.” She enjoyed the former so much that she mentioned the cheesy treat twice.

Busy’s beach photo racked up more than 55,000 likes in the span of a few hours.

“Dang…hot mom!!” read one response to her snapshot.

“Geez, how do you look like that after a week of nachos and margaritas?!? Go girl,” remarked another fan.

“Who can say no to nachos? Also you look happy and gorgeous,” a third admirer wrote.

“Gorgeous! Love the athletic body babe!” a fourth fan gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Busy also wowed her Instagram followers last June when she posed in a yellow bikini for her 40th birthday. The sizzling snapshot of her swimsuit that she shared on social media was also taken during a trip to Mexico.